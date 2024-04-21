'Betrayed': Mike Pence says he's 'deeply disappointed' in Donald Trump over abortion stance

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump over his abortion stance, accusing his former boss of "retreating" from the anti-abortion movement.

Pence in an opinion essay in the New York Times published Saturday said his role in overturning Roe v. Wade was an accomplishment he was “perhaps most proud” of during his time as vice president. The Trump administration appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who rejected the landmark decision that previously guaranteed the right to an abortion from coast to coast.

But Pence in his op-ed alleged that Trump was no longer committed to the cause. Trump earlier this month said that abortion restrictions should be left to individual states and avoided the topic of a national abortion ban, prompting criticism from both the left and the right.

Democrats have accused Trump of simply trying to court more moderate voters, and many right-wing Republicans have called for nationwide abortion restrictions.

Pence, who has long supported an abortion ban after 15 weeks, said he was “deeply disappointed” with Trump’s statement.

“Now, not only is Mr. Trump retreating from that position; he is leading other Republicans astray,” Pence wrote, adding that other Republican leaders have and could follow Trump’s lead. The former vice president also accused Trump of betraying anti-abortion causes.

Pence said that in office, Trump was very committed to restricting abortion access, saying he “strongly supported” efforts to end abortions later in pregnancy nationwide.

It’s a similar refrain to Democrats, who say Trump’s recent statements are meaningless because of his history of backing state abortion bans and his role in appointing the Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.

“While the former president has sounded the retreat on life at the national level, I pray that he will rediscover the passion for life that defined our four years in office,” wrote Pence.

