Bernie Sanders says Israel should not receive 'another nickel of U.S. military aid'
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tells Kristen Welker that Israel has "gone to war against the entire Palestinian people" during an interview with Meet the Press.
"We want to get things as fast as possible," Zelensky said of the urgency to receive U.S. aid.
Bumble founder and executive chair Whitney Wolfe Herd raised eyebrows this week with her comments about how AI might change the dating experience. During an onstage interview, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang brought up bots posing as real people, or real people falling in love with bots, as examples of how AI might make online dating worse.
People who pre-ordered the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut in countries that don’t have access to PlayStation Network (PSN) were reportedly notified that their purchases have been canceled and auto-refunded.
Utility stocks are outperforming the broader markets. Here's a look at three top picks from analysts.
Enter Alora Baby, which is trying to shift the narrative toward a greener and more sustainable option for manufacturing — and recycling — baby products. Alora Baby, backed by government grants, aims to introduce revolutionary changes to baby equipment, moving away from the norm that sees products designed for a single lifespan. “We are stuck in this system, which I call the landfill economy, which is basically where stuff just gets crappier: Materials are more expensive, labor is less and less exploitative (thankfully!), but we don’t have the fuel for this machine anymore,” said Angus Whiston, Alora Baby's founder, in an interview with TechCrunch.
Jay Powell’s colleagues spent the last week backing a stance the central bank chair hammered home at his last press conference: Interest rates will be staying higher for longer.
The U.K. Safety Institute, the U.K.'s recently established AI safety body, has released a toolset designed to "strengthen AI safety" by making it easier for industry, research organizations and academia to develop AI evaluations. Called Inspect, the toolset -- which is available under an open source license, specifically an MIT License -- aims to assess certain capabilities of AI models, including models' core knowledge and ability to reason, and generate a score based on the results. In a press release announcing the news on Friday, the Safety Institute claimed that Inspect marks "the first time that an AI safety testing platform which has been spearheaded by a state-backed body has been released for wider use."
Women are living longer than men, but they often spend the last decade or so in "a cascade of poor health,” author Maddy Dychtwald said.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch has been publishing a series of interviews focused on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. In the spotlight today: Rachel Coldicutt is the founder of Careful Industries, which researches the social impact technology has on society. Clients have included Salesforce and the Royal Academy of Engineering.
SAP chief sustainability officer Sophia Mendelsohn has been on the job since September, but her career really goes back to her undergraduate years at Harvard when she studied sustainability. Ever since her first job working in China, she observed the connection between prosperity and sustainability. “I've been in sustainability a minute, before it was cool,” Mendelsohn told TechCrunch.
Homebuyers with means are turning to an old strategy to get around a new crop of high mortgage rates: all-cash deals.
Novavax stock popped Friday on news of a licensing deal and minority stake from Big Pharma player Sanofi.
The top-rated treatment was formulated to add shine, battle dandruff and encourage new strands.
Italian Open organizers said a water bottle accidentally fell out of a fan’s backpack while they were trying to reach down to get an autograph.
This week's best tech deals include the AirPods Pro for $180, the Amazon Kindle for $80 and a year of Paramount+ with Showtime for $60, among others.
Hulu's new documentary, "Black Lives Matter: A People's History," explores the rise and global influence of the community.
Experts say that tennis is good for everything from heart health to mental sharpness.
Health experts explain neurocysticerosis, which is likely what the presidential candidate experienced.
The AI PC chip wars are going nuclear as Apple officially joins the fight with its M4 processor.
The person who claims to have 49 million Dell customer records told TechCrunch that he brute-forced an online company portal and scraped customer data, including physical addresses, directly from Dell's servers. TechCrunch verified that some of the scraped data matches the personal information of Dell customers. On Thursday, Dell sent an email to customers saying the computer maker had experienced a data breach that included customer names, physical addresses and Dell order information.