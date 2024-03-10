New Bedford's top stories: Mama Mergency vending machine and wedding cake fakes

As we head into the week, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

Fishermen who have been negatively impacted financially by the growth of the offshore wind industry can start applying for offshore wind compensation. The deadline for impacted fishermen to apply and qualify for payments based on defined criteria is June 3. For additional details visit vw1fisheriescomp.com/frequently-asked-questions.

Fairhaven's Union Wharf project moves closer to completion. The east and west sides were completed first, followed by the south side, the west-north corner, and the public safety side, and the contractor, Coastal Marine Construction, is now working on the north side of the pier.

Keep up with high school sports with scores, game highlights, and player of the week voting at https://www.southcoasttoday.com/sports.

Here are the most-read stories of the week on https://www.southcoasttoday.com:

Ellison said, "Fairhaven has got strong department heads. They’re all great at their individual departments. They know what they’re talking about, and they’ve been holding the ship down for a long time. I’m glad to be part of the team.”

Fairhaven Town Administrator Angeline Lopes Ellison is a finalist in the search for a Connecticut community's next town manager, The Standard-Times has learned.

According to a Feb. 27 update on the town website for Bloomfield, CT, Ellison is one of four finalists, along with Niceville, FL Deputy Town Manager Chad Morris; Director of the State of Connecticut’s Intelligence Fusion Center Alvin Schwapp; and Enfield, CT Town Manager Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.

Read on: Fairhaven's town administrator is a finalist in a Connecticut town manager search.

Kelly Walton and her sister Kristy Walton load their Mama Mergency vending machine with items that a mother with young child might need, at the Dartmouth Mall. In the background a woman pushes a baby carriage into the mall's main corridor.

As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, and Kelly and Kristy Walton aim to be a part of that village with their new Mama Mergency vending machine at the Dartmouth Mall.

The Mama Mergency vending machine, located near the Old Navy entrance, is stocked with a variety of items including diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, empty bottles, sippy cups, binkies and even disposable changing pads for the restrooms.

More: A new vending machine at the Dartmouth Mall will help moms and dads. Here's what's inside.

Chef Steven Hacker prepares to serve at Olivia's in Fairhaven, opening in Spring 2024.

Olivia's, the highly anticipated new restaurant in Fairhaven Village, is set to open its doors in the spring of 2024 -- and leading the kitchen will be award-winning chef, Steven Hacker.

He trained under Michelin Star and James Beard award-winning chefs, as well as restaurants such as a beachfront Izakaya in Venice and even cooking for celebrity Burning Man camps in the Nevada desert.

What we know: Meet the new chef at Olivia's Restaurant.

A faux cake designed by Chris Furtado-Ambar, owner of Cake Smith Gallery in New Bedford.

The cake is an important part of the wedding planning process, but it can also be stressful, overwhelming and expensive. Chris Furtado-Ambar, owner of Cake Smith Gallery, understands this and that's why he created an alternative for local brides to consider.

Specializing in faux/fake cakes that are available for both rent and purchase, the vision of Cake Smith Gallery goes beyond just creating beautiful and affordable cakes – it's about creating lasting and inspirational memories for the couple.

With a twist: Artist at Cake Smith Gallery creates spectacular wedding cakes

A 46-year-old New Bedford woman was convicted of animal cruelty charges after a New Bedford District Court jury trial.

Korina Ferreira was convicted of two counts of animal cruelty connected to a late 2020 investigation by New Bedford Police and Animal Control Officers, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

A relative of the defendant also faces animal cruelty charges from two separate incidents.

Animal cruelty: New Bedford woman sentenced to year in jail

All of these stories can be found in their entirety at SouthCoastToday.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Standard Times top stories this week in New Bedford