Fishermen can start applying for offshore wind compensation: Learn how

Commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and other states who have been negatively impacted financially by the growth of the offshore wind industry have a relatively short window in which to apply for compensation under Vineyard Wind I’s new Fisheries Compensatory Mitigation Program.

Avangrid, Inc., through its affiliate, Vineyard Offshore, announced March 4 that the deadline for impacted fishermen to apply and qualify for payments based on defined criteria is June 3 and that there will be no other opportunity to apply.

A tugboat helps a ship carrying wind turbine blades for Vineyard Wind to dock at the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said one difference between this and other mitigation programs is that vessel owners who are eligible are not required to provide proof of loss.

“While the window of opportunity is open, I strongly encourage vessel owners who fished in the project area in recent years to apply to this program,” he said. “Unlike other mitigation programs, this one doesn’t require proof of loss, but you need to make sure you apply in time.”

The primary objective is to provide fair, equitable compensation to commercial fishermen for economic losses attributable to Vineyard Wind 1’s construction, operations, and decommissioning activities, according to a press release.

More: New Bedford Port Authority weighs in on fisheries mitigation for offshore wind

“Throughout the development of Vineyard Wind 1, we have focused on building relationships with local fishing communities while ensuring that each of these vital industries can co-exist to the benefit of the entire Northeast region,” Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said in the release.

“By launching this program, we are making good on our promise to work with the fishing industry to address financial impacts related to the development of this project, and we encourage any commercial fishermen affected to apply for eligibility,” he added.

State officials weigh in on program

Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper describes the fund as a model for ensuring that offshore wind and commercial fisheries thrive together in the release.

"As Massachusetts leads the nation in offshore wind development, sustaining our nation-leading seafood industry is an equally important priority,” she said. “For centuries, commercial fisheries have played an essential role in our state's history, culture, and economy. The Vineyard Wind Fisheries Compensation Fund will bolster our commercial fisheries during this time of transition to clean energy. We hope this fund can be a model for ensuring offshore wind and commercial fisheries thrive together."

Vineyard Wind 1 has established three escrow funds to compensate affected fishermen in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. Compensation may also be available to shoreside businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

What to know: New Bedford advocates for fishing industry compensation in response to offshore wind impact

How does the Fisheries Compensatory Mitigation Program work?

Fishermen will not need to demonstrate economic impacts from Vineyard Wind 1 to qualify for the program or receive compensation payments.

The program is open to commercial fishing vessel owners/lessees in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island who can demonstrate historical fishing activities in the lease area, OCS-A 0501; and shoreside businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Information about the shoreside business portion of the program will be available at a later date.

“CZM was pleased to work with the Division of Marine Fisheries to secure these mitigation funds from Vineyard Wind for the commercial fishing industry,” Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management Acting Director Tyler Soleau said in the release. “These funds were actively negotiated with stakeholders through the Fisheries Working Group and will help ensure that Massachusetts’ historic fisheries remain safe and profitable as the important offshore wind industry emerges and grows.”

Division of Marine Fisheries Director Dan McKiernan said the program will provide real benefits for impacted fishermen and local businesses.

"Division of Marine Fisheries is glad to see Vineyard Wind Fisheries Compensation Fund, negotiated alongside our commercial fishing partners and the Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM), provide real benefits for our impacted fishermen and local businesses," he said, in the release, “DMF is committed to working closely with impacted individuals to connect them with this critical support."

Vineyard Wind is hosting three events in March to assist fishermen with their applications and answer questions. The one in New Bedford is planned for March 21 at the New Bedford Port Authority, 123 MacArthur Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fishermen can apply for compensation and learn about these events online at www.vw1fisheriescomp.com.

How do you qualify for the Fisheries Compensatory Mitigation Program

To qualify for the program, fishermen must be able to demonstrate that they are a commercial fishing vessel owner/operator homeported in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, or Rhode Island; have a 2023 commercial fishing permit from NOAA Fisheries; have a valid government-issued vessel registration that shows vessel ownership, or a vessel lease agreement; fished in the Vineyard Wind 1 lease area, OCS-A 0501, for at least three years between 2016 and 2022; and have annual revenue from fishing activities for at least the corresponding three years between 2016 and 2022 (e.g., IRS Form 1099 and/or other tax documents, sales receipts, dealer slips, and/or dealer compilation reports).

Fishermen must include evidence of fishing activities in the lease area in their application. For additional details visit vw1fisheriescomp.com/frequently-asked-questions

After qualifying, eligible commercial fishing vessel owners/operators will receive annual compensation payments for the first five years of the program.

Standard-Times staff writer Kathryn Gallerani can be reached at kgallerani@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kgallreporter. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Commercial fishermen in Massachusetts may be able to cover their losses