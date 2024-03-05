Meet the new chef at Olivia's Restaurant. Here's what we know.

FAIRHAVEN -- Olivia's, the highly anticipated new restaurant in Fairhaven Village, is set to open its doors in the spring of 2024 -- and leading the kitchen will be award-winning chef, Steven Hacker.

"It's a hobby as well as a passion," said Hacker. "I've had the opportunity to do so much in the culinary world, and I'm always just so excited for it."

Growing up in Attleboro in a family that valued the importance of food and cooking, Hacker said his interest and passion for cooking was sparked by his father's garden, where he would experiment with different flavors and ingredients.

Chef Steven Hacker prepares to serve at Olivia's in Fairhaven, opening in Spring 2024.

"I learned from using what you had. And that really influenced my style as far as what I cook as kind of elevating things that are seen as trash, throw away or undesirable," he said.

Working with Michelin Star and James Beard award-winning chefs

From there, he worked his way up the culinary ladder, starting as a dishwasher in college and eventually becoming the Chef de Cuisine at the renowned JM Curley in Boston.

But his hunger for new experiences and techniques led him to the West Coast, where he trained under Michelin Star and James Beard award-winning chefs, as well as restaurants such as a beachfront Izakaya in Venice and even cooking for celebrity Burning Man camps in the Nevada desert.

He also worked in the remote Alaskan wilderness, where he lived for months at a time, cooking for king salmon fishing camps. There, Hacker said he learned the art of cooking over an open fire, as well as fishing and foraging for wild ingredients with the native Yup'ik tribe.

But eventually, he found himself back in Attleboro in June 2020.

"After my father passed away in May 2020, I just knew I needed to be with family," said Hacker. "I took a couple of years off from cooking, not knowing if it was still important to me after such a significant loss."

Hacker became a dog trainer opening Every Good Pup Dog Training.

"It was great for a while. But after my dog passed away, I realized cooking was still my passion. So I decided to brave up and get back into the kitchen," he said. "I try to be grateful every day for what happens, good or bad, because I know it's for a good purpose."

Returning to the kitchen after a break

Hacker said when he heard about the opportunity to become the head chef at Olivia's, he knew it was the perfect fit. In fact, he moved to Fairhaven, eager to share his knowledge and passion for cooking with the community.

Brandon Roderick, owner, reviews the list of fifty orders for the popular Friday chicken pot pie which sells out in minutes when availability goes live online at The Baker in downtown New Bedford.

"I wanted to work somewhere that would allow me to express myself and use all my experiences in their fullness," Hacker said.

"It's important for me to be honest with myself and with the customers, but I also understand the business side and what customers want. It's all about finding a balance."

Hacker also found a great partner in the restaurant's owner Brandon Roderick, who he said shares a similar background and family style.

"We have similar ideas and passions, and I think our collaboration will bring some exciting changes to the menu," said Hacker. "He's more of a baker, and I have experience with bread and pasta making, but I know I can always learn and improve."

What Hacker plans to put on the menu

Hacker's plan for the menu is to highlight coastal cuisine complemented with his unique, diverse culinary background. He said he plans to source local and sustainable seafood as well as meat that balances well with locally-grown produce.

One culture that particularly caught Hacker's attention is Portuguese, which he has been eagerly learning more about. "I want to try and learn some Portuguese myself because I'm always seeking to expand my knowledge and skills," he said.

Hacker's worldwide experiences can be seen in some of his planned dishes. For example, he infuses lemon leaves, something he learned in Los Angeles, into chicken for a flavorful twist on a traditional Chicken Vita dish.

"I like taking familiar concepts and giving them a new spin," Hacker added. "It's important to keep things familiar yet different, which is what Olivia's is all about."

The Baker's Brandon Roderick prepares to open Olivia's Restaurant in the form Elisabeth's in Fairhaven Village.

He also has a tenderloin dish on the menu, which is inspired by his time in Alaska. "And we're serving it with a traditional Alaskan berry compote, which adds the perfect touch of sweetness to the dish," he added.

Hack also wants to offer something for everyone, which is why he plans on adding a barbecue section to the menu in the future. "I want to offer options for those who want a more casual dining experience as well," he said of the Middle Street restaurant.

"We want Olivia's to be a place where anyone can come and enjoy great food in a beautiful setting."

And there will be plenty of dessert options

There will also be plenty of desserts such as a flan cheesecake and a truffle as well as collaboration from The Baker.

As the opening of Olivia's approaches, the excitement continues to build, Fairhaven Village is sure in for a treat with Hacker now partnered with Roderick.

"This place is a perfect fit for me, it allows me to have the peace and quiet I need to focus on my work, while also providing a beautiful and tranquil environment to relax and recharge," Hacker added.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this community and to bring my creative dishes to the table at Olivia's."

