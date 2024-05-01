Bear eats family of ducks as children and parents watch in horror: See the video

This bear was definitely not craving honey when she chased down and devoured an entire family of ducks in front of kids at the zoo last week.

Parents thought they were taking their kids to have some wholesome family fun at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, but instead, they got to learn way more about the circle of life than they anticipated.

In a viral TikTok with over 2 million views, a mama duck found herself in the wrong enclosure and was floating around a pond in one of the exhibits when Juniper, a 2-year-old brown bear, stalked the family of birds and then jumped into the pond.

She reached out and grabbed the first duckling and took a big bite. Then she cornered a second duckling and began to eat that one, too.

Watch the video. (Some viewers may find the content disturbing.)

Juniper the bear chases after family of ducks and devours them one by one.

"That's not nice!" shouted a child, who can be heard scolding the young bear in the video.

Once all the ducklings were gone, folks stood around in shock and horror as Juniper went after the mama.

'Can you leave him alone?'

Gasps can be heard throughout the crowd as they watched the action through a window that allows the zoo's visitors to look into Juniper's enclosure.

Witnesses smacked on the glass to try and get the bear to stop the rampage. Children screamed, shouted and scolded the bear, too.

Juniper bites into a duckling in front of children at the zoo.

"Hey buddy, can you leave him alone?" said Rachelle, the woman who posted the TikTok, as the bear chased after another duckling that swam towards where she was recording. "Can we not?"

In the comment section, some people were far from sympathetic.

"Bear was like 'sweet Uber eats is here with my nuggets,'" said one commenter.

