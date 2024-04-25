Battle Creek Central High School student in custody following shooting threat

BATTLE CREEK — A Battle Creek Central High School student is in custody following a shooting threat made against the school Wednesday night.

Battle Creek police responded to reports of a threat made against Battle Creek Central High School around 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. According to a tip received by the school’s principal, and others received through Silent Observer, the high school student allegedly threatened to bring a handgun and a rifle to BCCHS and shoot students.

Upon initial investigation by the BCPD, the student was taken into custody and is currently lodged at a local juvenile detention facility over the reported threat.

An investigation is ongoing.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: BCCHS student in custody following shooting threat against the school