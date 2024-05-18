Baton Rouge man dead after Saturday morning crash in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Ascension Parish.

Troopers were called shortly after 6 a.m. to a crash on Louisiana 3251 at Lawrence Minor Road in Ascension Parish. Police identified the victim as Niles R. Bartholomew, 35, of Baton Rouge.

According to LSP, Bartholomew was heading south on Louisiana 3251 in a 2003 GMC Envoy when he went off the road and into a ditch, causing his car to overturn. Bartholomew, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While impairment is unknown at this time, a routine toxicology sample was taken for testing, according to LSP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

