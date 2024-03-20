Barron Trump, Donald Trump's youngest son, turns 18. Five things to know about him

Barron Trump, the youngest of former President Donald Trump's sons, and his only child with Melania Trump, celebrates his 18th birthday on Wednesday, March 20.

Because he's been a minor until now, Barron has not been in the news much during his father's one term as president, or after Trump left office. Melania is reportedly very protective of Barron, keeping him out of the spotlight, and allowing him to live a seemingly normal childhood.

Donald Trump has four other adult children: Donald Trump Jr., 46, Ivanka, 42, and Eric, 40, all with his first wife, Ivanka; and Tiffany, 30, with his second wife, Marla Maples.

So while we don't know much about Barron, judging from what his father has said about him, and various reports, we know a little about the youngest Trump.

Barron Trump's height: He is the tallest Trump

Barron is reportedly about 6 feet, 7 inches tall, the tallest of the Trump siblings.

While his father is reportedly 6-foot-3, his mother, a former model, is 5-11.

The next-closest in height among Barron's stepbrothers and stepsisters is Eric, who is 6-5, then Don Jr. at 6-1, Ivanka at 5-11 and Tiffany at 5-8.

Barron Trump is expected to graduate high school in West Palm Beach

Melania Trump, her father Viktor Knavs, former President Donald Trump and Barron Trump arrive at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Thursday for the funeral of her mother, Amalija Knavs.

While the Trumps previously lived in Manhattan most of the time, they spent winters in Palm Beach. Sometime after April each year, the then-real estate mogul and TV show star would traditionally spend time at his home and golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

When Donald Trump moved to Washington, D.C. to serve as president, Melania and Barron, for a while, stayed in New York so Barron could finish up his school year. He attended Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in Manhattan.

Oxbridge Academy near West Palm Beach.

After that, he attended school closer to D.C., at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, about 14 miles from the White House.

According to Town & Country, Barron was the first president’s child over the past 35 years to attend St. Andrew's. The others attended Sidwell Friends. Melania praised St. Andrew's for “its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence.”

First Lady Melania Trump kisses her son Barron just after midnight at Mar-a-Lago Club on December 31, 2016 in Palm Beach.

In August of 2021, Barron enrolled at Oxbridge Academy, a fairly new school (founded in 2011) located off Military Trail just west of West Palm Beach, about eight miles from Mar-a-Lago. He is expected to graduate this May.

Barron is apparently looking at colleges and some reports suggest Melania may consider moving to the area where that college is located.

As a side note, Donald and Melania Trump switched their permanent residency from Manhattan to the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in 2019.

President Donald Trump and his son Barron arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on November 21, 2018.

Barron Trump likes computers

Donald Trump said in the past that Barron is very good at computers, joking that Barron broke into his locked computer during a CPAC conference in 2022, according to the Independent, and could even help fix Obamacare's website, which suffered from technical glitches when it was first opened to the public.

According to DailyMail.com, Donald Trump brought Barron to a rally in Las Vegas in 2020, a rarity that he would have his son, 13 at the time, with him. While ranting about healthcare, Donald Trump mentioned that Barron could have created a better healthcare site.

Donald Trump takes the oath of office while standing with Melania Trump and Barron Trump, during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

Donald Trump claimed the website "was supposed to cost $5 million. I have a son at home, he's 13. He's a genius with computers," Trump said.

He then went on to talk about how kids are naturals with computers, Trump said.

"These guys are genius. You know, they grow up, it's like walking ... I could have given them their healthcare site, he would have done it for nothing and it would have been better than what they have.," he said. "For nothing."

At the CPAC meeting in Orlando in 2022, Donald Trump boasted that "I have a young son, Barron. He can make his computer sing," according to The Independent.

“I turn (the computer) off and I lock it, two minutes later, ‘Hi Dad how you doing?’ I say, 'What are you doing? ‘I know how to get it open Dad,’” Trump said.

Barron Trump prefers soccer

While at 6-foot-7 Barron could probably easily dunk a basketball, apparently his favorite sport is soccer.

As for football, of which Donald Trump is a big fan, being a former owner of the now defunct United States Football League's New Jersey Generals, he once said he wouldn't steer Barron to the sport, according to PBS News Hour.

It’s “a dangerous sport,” he said during a CBS’ “Face the Nation” interview taped before the Super Bowl in 2019 when Barron was 12.

Donald Trump said he likes the NFL but as for Barron playing the sport, he said it's a “very tough question.”

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, and their son Barron arrive on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on November 21, 2018.

“If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t,” the then-president stated.

It's not clear if Barron played any varsity sports at Oxbridge Academy as he isn't listed on any rosters, but he loves soccer, according to his father and various reports.

According to Bleacher Report, when Barron was 11 in 2017 he played for the D.C. United U-12 soccer team. He was a midfielder wearing No. 81. D.C. United is part of Major League Soccer.

Wayne Rooney, middle, and his wife were invited to the White House in 2018 by the Trumps, party because Barron Trump was a big fan of Major League Soccer's D.C. United. Rooney, the former Manchester United star, played for D.C. United at the time. He is now their head coach.

A year later, according to Vanity Fair, Barron got to meet mingle with then-D.C. United player Wayne Rooney when the former Manchester United star and his wife went to a White House Christmas party. Barron got photos alongside Rooney and his sons.

According to The Sun, the Rooneys, who said the trip was not political, were invited by the Trump family, in part because of Barron’s love for the D.C. soccer team.

.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Barron Trump turns 18: Facts on Donald's son height; sports; school