Banksville neighbors want answers after formerly condemned hotel reopens as apartment building

Neighbors in Banksville are demanding answers after a formerly condemned hotel reopened as an apartment building. The old Motel 6 is currently housing four parolees.

More than a hundred gathered to hear from elected officials and law enforcement. Many were concerned about what this means for the neighborhood. It’s situated not far from a daycare center and a school.

“We don’t know what the offenses are. I mean, the community has just been completely left out,” Brenda Brigham said. Her family has owned property next to the building since the 1800s.

Other concerns involved management. City officials in attendance cited pages of past 911 calls from when it operated as a motel.

“Past actions usually predict future actions,” Banksville resident Gina Pollice said.

Channel 11 has learned legal action has already been taken against the owner. The site isn’t zoned to operate as an apartment building.

City officials say inspectors will take a look at the property within 30 days. The owner will have to apply for a change of zoning to keep the building operating.

“It will not go away but, hopefully, we’re going to make it go away,” Brigham said.

Officials tell us the property owner was invited to the meeting but did not attend.

