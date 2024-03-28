Baltimore community working to reopen historic rec center

A southwest Baltimore neighborhood is working together to bring back a place for kids and adults alike to gather, have fun and feel safe. The Poppleton Rec Center has been closed for more than 20 years, but now, new life is coming back to the center and the community. "It was an awesome place. You know, it was friendly, families, neighbors, you know, kids outside playing in the street," Sonia Eaddy, the president of Poppleton Now Community Association, said.

