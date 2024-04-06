Ballots for county, state and federal office set

Apr. 6—The deadline to file for county, state and federal office passed at 5 p.m. last night.

On the final day of filing, four more people declared their candidacies for county office.

Cyndi Arthur and Debora Cardwell, both Republicans, joined Lisa Meyer, an independent candidate, and incumbent Marilyn Williams, a Republican as candidates for County Court Clerk.

John Bowman filed to run against incumbent and fellow Republican Jacob McHughes as County Commissioner for District 2.

Tim Deal joined Julie Tipton and incumbent Chris Amason in the race for County Sheriff. All three candidates are Republicans.

There were no new candidates in the race for County Clerk, which features Republicans Miranda Alamillo and Pam Howlett. Incumbent Tammy Belinson did not file for re-election.

Among the offices representing Norman at the State Capitol, only one candidate filed Friday. Alexander W. Torvi, a Republican, filed to run against incumbent Jacob Rosecrants, a Democrat, to represent House District 46.

The race to represent the 45th district of the Oklahoma House of Representatives is set between Robert Murphy, a Libertarian, Matt Watson, a Republican, and incumbent Annie Menz, a Democrat.

Seven candidates are running in State Senate District 15. Republicans Lisa Standridge (wife of incumbent Rob Standridge), Tommie Herell, Robert C. Keyes, Brandon Nofire, Kyle Chapman and Kelly Lynn will meet in a primary before facing the lone Democratic candidate, current City Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman, in the general election.

Two Republicans declared candidacy in Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District on Friday. Nick Hankins and Rick WhiteBear Harris join Andrew Hayes, Paul L. Bondar and incumbent Tom Cole in the GOP primary race.

Democrats Mary Brannon and Kody Macaulay and independent candidate James Stacy are also running in the 4th District.

The primary for county, state and federal elections will take place June 18. The general election is Nov. 5.