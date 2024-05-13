Ballerina, 15, Killed While Waterskiing by Boater Who Allegedly Didn't Stop — and Suspect Remains at Large

Ella Adler was killed in a boating accident on May 11 near a Key Biscayne beach, authorities say

Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say killed a 15-year-old ballerina from Miami while she was waterskiing on Saturday afternoon.

Ella Adler was was waterskiing near a beach in Key Biscayne, Fla., when she was allegedly hit by a boater who fled the scene, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

Authorities have not named the victim, but loved ones identified her as Ella Adler, according to WSVN. Ella's school also announced her passing.

“We are heartbroken,” Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove, Fla. said in a statement. “Ella Adler '27 shined in our classrooms and on our stages, and she embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School.”

The Commission said in the statement that Ella was “hit by a vessel,” which has a light blue hull and was headed west after allegedly hitting her.

In her obituary, Ella is being remembered as a “force of nature” and a “star” ballerina who participated in more than 100 performances with the with the Miami City Ballet, per the obituary.

“Her magnetism radiated on the stage, where she belonged and thrived,” it said.

“[When] she was near, everyone felt a gravitational pull toward her,” the obituary reads in part. “In her 15 years on this earth, she dazzled us with her light.”



It wasn’t clear if the Key Biscayne Police Department is investigating the case. When contacted on Monday, they directed PEOPLE to the Commission.

The Commission was not immediately available for further comments on Monday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or anyone who may have video footage or information is urged to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).



