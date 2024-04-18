Bad Botox injections linked to possible botulism outbreaks in 9 states, according to the CDC

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, from 2000 to 2020, Botox injections increased by 459 percent. Medical experts said that’s why 19 different cases of mishandled or counterfeit botox in nine different states is a serious problem. “When it's injected wrong, reconstituted wrong, or poorly administered there could be some affects from that that,” said nurse practitioner Morgan Morgan. That could be anything from Botox not working to botulism. Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by toxins released by bacteria that attacks the nervous system. Symptoms can be blurry or double vision, droopy eyelids, difficulty breathing, headache or flu -like symptoms, or — in some cases- fatal.

View comments