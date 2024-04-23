Avocado oil recall: Thousands of cases recalled over safety hazard, bottles could break

Primal Kitchen is voluntarily recalling nearly 2,060 cases of Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil because the glass may be prone to breakage, causing a safety hazard and the product to spill. The FDA announced the recall on April 22, 2024.

The Oxnard, California-based company said the product, some of it prone to breakage, may also cause the oil to spill.

The voluntary recall that comes after the company announced online it discovered the issue through monitoring at the Primal Kitchen warehouse, according to the FDA.

"It was noticed that avocado oil had leaked in shipping containers," Primal Kitchen wrote in its recall.

As of Monday, no consumer injuries or illnesses had been reported in connection to the recall.

What avocado oil has been recalled?

The following product is being recalled:

Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil (750ML) with an individual package UPC of 8-5523200719-4 and a case UPC of 108552320071910000.

The “Best When Used By” dates run Aug. 19 through Aug. 21, 2025.

The affected bottles were sold in the eastern United States, California and online nationally, the FDA said.

How do I get a refund for the recalled avocado oil?

Consumers who purchased the affected product should immediately stop using the product and throw it away.

For a refund contact Primal Kitchen Monday through Friday, at 1 (888) 774-6259.

