Authorities still investigating March shooting death in Bucyrus

An investigation by the Bucyrus Police Department is ongoing in the death of 28-year-old Guilianno Yamani.

Yamani was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound March 15 at 10:49 p.m. when officers were called to 817 S. Highland Ave. for a reported shooting.

According to a report from the Bucyrus Police Department, the Outlaw Bikers use the location as a clubhouse, and Yamani was a member of the Outlaws.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was called in to assist in processing the crime scene for evidence.

Yamani was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s office for an autopsy.

Crawford County Prosecutor Matthew Crall said Zachary Cole, 27, of Bucyrus, has been the only person arrested so far in relation to the incident, but the investigation continues.

Cole pleaded not guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, during an arraignment in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on April 1. His bond was set at $150,000.

Bucyrus Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact officers at 419-562-1006.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County authorities continue death of Guilianno Yamani