Authorities seeking public help to locate missing 16-year-old in Southern California

The Arcadia Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Authorities say 16-year-old Bobbijo Short, who is also known as Brianna Campbell, hasn’t been seen since Saturday morning.

She was last seen leaving the Sun Motel, which is located at 10918 Figueroa St. in South Los Angeles on the morning of April 19.

Short is described as a white female standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black top with black pants.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Short is asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5123.

