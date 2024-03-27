Augusta supervisors propose $12 million real estate tax increase: what does that mean for you?

VERONA – After an eight-hour budget work session, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors has a proposed budget.

The county will advertise 52 cents per $100 of assessed real estate value as the new tax rate. Though this number sounds lower than the current tax rate, 63 cents per $100, it’s actually an increase.

The proposed budget does not have final approval – it will go to a public hearing on April 17 before the board votes on it in late April. The advertised rate, once the newspaper ad is published, is the highest tax rate the supervisors can approve for the 2024 budget.

How the 'equalization rate' means 63 equals 42

Real estate values went up 54% on average in the 2024 assessment.

Keeping the county revenue neutral with the increased assessments, turns the current 63 cents per $100 into an equalized rate of 42 cents per $100 – different percentages, same revenue, same amount of taxes paid by the homeowners as the previous year.

The new 52 cents per $100 tax rate was calculated by adding 10 cents to the equalized rate of 42 cents per $100. Each cent in the tax rate, as of the new assessments, represents $1.2 million in revenue for the county. The 10 cent increase results in a clean $12 million increase. This covers the costs of the proposed county budget.

For a more detailed breakdown of what each term means, see The News Leader's initial coverage of the assessments.

How will this work for my property?

First it depends if your house has gained or lost value in the new assessment. Let’s take a hypothetical example.

In 2019, a house was assessed at $100,000. The county, charging 63 cents for every $100 of assessed value, sends the homeowner a $630 tax bill.

In 2024, for the sake of this example, let's say the home's value has gone up 54%. (These values will vary from property to property, with some losing value and most gaining some value.) The new assessment for this house is $154,000.

If the county taxed the new assessment at the previous tax rate, the bill increases to $970.

The equalized rate drops the tax bill to near what it would have been before the new assessments – so the new rate of 42 cents for every $100 will create a 2024 tax bill of just under $647.

If the workshop budget is passed, the county would increase 10 cents above the equalized rate to 52 cents per $100 tax rate. The new tax bill would be just over $800. Significantly lower than it could have been based just on the reassment, but still an increase over the previous bill.

Debt service, jail costs, new deputies and body cams, fire fighters, economic development, school buses: what will the extra $12 million pay for?

Here’s where the $12 million will go if the current budget is passed as is:

Just over $4.1 million will go to the annual debt service on the Augusta County Courthouse project.

Augusta County’s contribution to the Middle River Regional River Jail operating costs totals $2.5 million.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office would receive about $1.1 million for several new expenses. First are two new sergeants, one for training and another for the evidence room, and their needed equipment, such as guns and cars. Second is the creation of a body camera program, which would cost over $800,000 annually. The price accounts for two technical staff for the sheriff’s office, two required staff for the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, 110 body cameras, 60 in-car cameras, and cloud data storage for the footage.

A $1.6 million replenishment to the county capital fund.

Update to Fire and Rescue staffing totals about $1 million. The new staff includes three fire fighters for Weyers Cave, eight Emergency Medical Services personnel in Churchville, three Emergency Medical Services personnel in Stuarts Draft, and two training positions.

An annual $800,000 was set aside for economic development, expanding utilities and preparation of sites the county could rent to businesses. County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald explained, "Most companies now want a publicly owned facility. They're not interested in dealing with private owners. The more opportunities where we have the ownership and have the ability to negotiate, the better position you're in."

An additional $600,000 will go to Augusta County schools towards the new bus fund. The fund currently receives about $1 million a year. Since the annual fund was created, the average bus cost has increased from $90,000 to about $130,000, reducing the number of buses the county can replace each year. This is the only program to receive funding from the county amid the $1.7 million in budget cuts approved by the Augusta County School Board last week.

A pay rate study found the county would need to spend an additional $450,000 on salaries through county departments to keep the county competitive with eight surrounding counties. This includes about $40,000 in supplemental income to the county’s elected officers. Augusta County Director of Finance Misty Cook supported the decision, saying she recently lost several staff members to more competitive salaries.

The supervisors agreed to hire a historical records archivist to catalog and store the county’s oldest papers, costing around $57,000.

The advertised 10 cent, 23 percent, tax increase would generate the additional $12 million. In addition to the real estate tax, the current plan is to also raise the cigarette tax from 15 cents a pack to 30 cents a pack, raising an additional $400,000. The supervisors initially planned to raise the tax to 40 cents per pack but decided against it to keep the county’s cigarette tax prices competitive with Staunton and Waynesboro.

A notable omission from the budget is a $600,000 increase to the operating budget for the new Augusta County Courthouse. The supervisors did not include the expense as the courthouse is not yet complete, but noted there could be an additional one cent increase next year to account for the higher expenses.

What happens next?

The proposed budget was not set in stone on Monday. The supervisors will meet on Wednesday, but the budget is not on the agenda.

A public hearing will be held on April 17 for anyone to give feedback before the board votes to approve the budget at a subsequent meeting later in April.

The county posted a page on the FY25 budget to its website. A video of the eight-hour budget workshop is available by clicking here and using the passcode “Q$qil6.G” when prompted.

"Your participation in shaping the FY25 Budget is essential to ensuring that public services adequately reflect our shared countywide priorities," wrote County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald on the budget page. "Every click, comment and shared idea will influence the budget's direction and the future of our community."

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

More: Mount Sidney man charged with child abuse after report of possible drowning

More: Good news! Fire containment at 25% in Shenandoah National Park Monday

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta supervisors propose $12 million real estate tax increase for cops, cams, buses, more