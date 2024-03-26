Quarry ordinance returns in Augusta, Staunton to consider budget: THE AGENDA

Quarry ordinance not expected to pass in Augusta County

VERONA - The quarry ordinance will return to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors agenda on Wednesday. The ordinance would increase setbacks for all "buildings, structures, and operations" on quarries to at least 500 feet from the property lines. Currently, this buffer is 200 feet, and 1,000 feet in residential zoning.

The Board of Supervisors tabled a vote on the ordinance in January. Quarry industry leaders from the six Augusta County quarries spoke in the public hearing, many saying they only learned about the ordinance the day before and emphasizing how devasting the new restrictions would be to their businesses. In February, many of the same residents and business leaders agreed to a preliminary deal between D.M. Conner and residents.

"Both resident and quarry owner/operators agreed that amending the ordinance could have unintended negative impacts on any existing or future quarry within the County, and therefore the consensus recommendation is for the BZA to continue to decide setbacks on a case-by-case basis," reads a memo attached to the agenda packet.

When the ordinance was tabled in January, the motion included adding the ordinance back to the agenda for a meeting in late March. The ordinance is being considered on Wednesday for this reason.

Proposed Staunton budget comes to work session

Staunton City Council's proposed budget is on the agenda during its Thursday work session. The budget will be posted to the city's website when it becomes available.

"This presentation will be the official kick off to a series of public hearings and work sessions that will result in the scheduled consideration to adopt the FY 2025 Operating and Capital Budget on April 25," reads the agenda packet.

Nearly $100 million in courthouse borrowing placed on two agendas

With the ground broken and a $62 million construction contract awarded, the new Augusta County Courthouse is underway.

On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors will decide if funding for the project will be borrowed in one or two bundles. According to memo included in the agenda packet, the money could come from the Virginia resources Authority all at once or half this year and half next year.

The staff, supplemented by information considered by the supervisors earlier in March, recommended borrowing at two times. Splitting might increase the financing costs, but it will allow the board to account for project increases or deceases as the work gets underway.

Meanwhile, Staunton City Council is moving forward with a bond resolution totaling $35,500,000 for the Juvenile and Domestic Relations courthouse project. Construction bids are due by April 2.

According to a memo in the agenda packet, city staff and Davenport & Company recommended the city also use the Virginia Resources Authority’s 2024 Virginia Pooled Financing Program. On Thursday, the council will consider moving forward with issuing a maximum of $35,500,000 in general obligation bonds. The exact amount might change based on the construction bids.

Tuesday, March 26

Wednesday, March 27

Staunton Electoral Board Meeting 4 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The agenda packet is online.

Thursday, March 28

Monday, April 1

Community Policy Management Team 1:30 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Lewis Creek Watershed Advisory Committee 5 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley Street.

The Waynesboro Electoral Board 5 p.m. Waynesboro Voter Registrar’s Office, 501 W. Broad Street. The meeting notice is online.

Tuesday, April 2

Jail Authority 2 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Canceled

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Augusta reconsiders quarry ordinance, Staunton to consider budget: THE AGENDA