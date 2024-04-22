Augusta man wanted in connection to Aiken County murder turns himself in

A second suspect wanted in the disappearance and murder of an Aiken County woman turned himself in late last week.

Bryan Alexander Hampton Jr., 35, of Augusta, turned himself in Friday and is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Hampton was wanted in reference to the disappearance and murder of Jamilla (Millie) Shanae’ Smith, 30, of Jackson, South Carolina.

On Dec. 23, Smith's boyfriend, Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 34, also of Jackson, was arrested and is charged with murder, kidnapping and domestic violence in the second degree. He was taken into custody on Dec. 5 on the 400 block of Carpentersville Road.

"With this latest arrest, this investigation continues," according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Wanted Augusta man for murder turns himself in to Aiken authorities