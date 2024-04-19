Missing elderly Augusta man found dead

A missing Augusta man was found dead Thursday on Hunter Street, according to authorities.

Roy Jones, 80, of the 800 block of Spruce Street, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 1600 block of Hunter Street for a dead person.

The coroner's office responded and identified the body as Jones, who was reported missing Monday, according to the release.

Jones was diagnosed with dementia and left his home Monday while a family member was in another room, according to an incident report.

No foul play is suspected, according to the coroner's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Missing Augusta man found dead