Augusta County approves real estate tax increase, body cameras for sheriff's office

VERONA – The Augusta Board of Supervisors has voted – body cameras and a tax increase are in this year.

The board approved the upcoming 2025 budget in a unanimous seven to one vote, and the tax increase on a six to one vote.

"Ain't no secret," said Chair Jeffrey Slaven. "We've all had our moments up here, but compromise was the word that was used tonight. We gave, and we took, and we gave a little more. Everyone found a spot in themselves to allow this process to move forward. I think on my behalf I'd like to thank my fellow board members for that that."

The new 52 cents per $100 tax rate was calculated by adding 10 cents to the equalized rate of 42 cents per $100. Keeping the county revenue neutral with the increased assessments turns last year's 63 cents per $100 into an equalized rate of 42 cents per $100 – different percentages, same revenue, same amount of taxes paid by the homeowners as the previous year. Each cent in the tax rate, as of the new assessments, represents $1.2 million in revenue for the county. The 10 cent increase results in a $12 million increase.

Each of the board members took a moment to say something similar, the word compromise coming up several times.

"We all knew this budget process wasn't going to be easy," Slaven said. "As a matter of fact, I had some elected officials from other localities that were sitting on the sidelines, wondering if we would make it through or tested by fire or whatever you want to call. We passed a budget tonight to move forward with this county seven zero."

Body cameras coming to a sheriff's deputy near you

The passed budget includes body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a controversial policy for the board in previous years.

Supervisor Scott Seaton has been a constant advocate for body cameras over the past several years. After the budget was passed, he answered The News Leader's follow up questions with a smile.

"I'm so very grateful this year," said Seaton. "There are a lot of prayers getting answered. I think it will benefit everybody on both sides of the camera. The court systems are going to see the improvement. I think we finally recognized how much of Augusta County wants cameras and are willing to pay part of a cent for that in their real estate taxes."

A revision rejected before the meeting, a revision rejected during the meeting

Before the budget was approved, the supervisors approved the 52 cents per $100 of assessed value real estate tax increase in a six to one vote. Supervisor Pam Carter was the sole vote against the increase.

The supervisors held a staff briefing meeting on Monday, where they discussed the policies coming up for a vote for over two and a half hours. The discussion included the budget, where six of the seven supervisors affirmed they were willing to move forward with the budget and tax increase.

"As I shared on Monday, based on the feedback that I've gotten from constituents in the past year's area, I was hoping that we could drop that 52 down a few pennies," said Carter. "I also found out on Monday that I don't have the support of the remaining board to do that, so that will be how my vote is reflected."

Before the final vote was cast, Seaton moved to transfer funds away from pay raises for constitutional officers, such as the county sheriff, and send those funds to the Valley Children's Advocacy Center.

According to the supervisor's staff briefing on Monday, the center is facing a 75% reduction in federal funding. This blows a $150,000 hole in its approximately $600,000 budget, according to Seaton.

The motion was defeated, with multiple supervisors citing behind the scenes talks in Virginia's budget that might make up for the loss in funding in the next month. Should those efforts fail or change, the board is likely to revisit the center's budget shortfall.

In case you missed it

As previously covered by The News Leader, the supervisors got a preview of the assessments, the budget has been a constant topic at the board. Real estate values went up 54% on average in the 2024 assessment, but this is not the reason for the proposed tax increase.

The board preliminarily agreed to the increase during a work session where the budget was hashed out. The supervisors then expanded tax relief for elderly and disabled residents, raising the total combined income cap to $55,000 and the net combined financial worth to $125,000. Last week, a handful of Augusta residents objected to tax increase during the public hearing for the budget ordinance passed on Wednesday.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

