Augusta residents object to tax increase, support body cameras in public hearing

VERONA – Real estate taxes are going up in Augusta County.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors held public hearings on next year's proposed budget and the new 52 cents per $100 per assessed value tax rate. In contrast to the empty budget public hearings of the past few years, over a dozen residents gave the board direct feedback this year.

The board did not approve the budget or tax rate during or after the public hearings. The board will vote on both in early May.

Augusta residents object to the tax increase

Several speakers were concerned the tax increase would hit people on fixed incomes the hardest.

“I’m getting ready to turn 65, it would take half of my check that I get from social security just to pay my real estate tax,” said Darrell Campbell. “Somebody tell me how a guy like me that’s worked 65 years, seven days a week, how are you going to make a living when I get old, and I can’t go out and subsidize myself? When half my money goes to Augusta County, y’all going to send me a food basket or something in the future?”

Recently, the supervisors expanded tax relief for elderly and disabled residents, raising the total combined income cap to $55,000 and the net combined financial worth to $125,000. Bill Waggy criticized the tax relief structure, saying to compare two people that earn the same amount of money over the course of 50 years.

“We make the same amount of money, but I save 10% of my money for retirement,” said Waggy. “He spends every penny. He can get relief. I can’t because I got money in the bank.”

Neysa Simmers agreed, “A 23% increase in anything causes a lot of stress to our elderly folks and those on a fixed incomes. Relief does not reach a large percentage of those folks because it’s near the poverty guidelines for a family of four. Even though people have more than that, they don’t have enough money to pay 23% increase in their real estate taxes and pay for food, medications, other family needs.”

Several residents expressed concern they would no longer be able to afford their homes in the long term if the tax rate kept going up.

“This might be minute to some people, but this is going to put people out of their houses eventually,” said Chadwick Bazzrea. “I inherited a farm. I couldn’t make it, working for a municipality at $45,000 a year. By the time my daughter is my age, when I go to hand over everything that I’ve worked my rear end off for, that my grandfather worked his rear end off for, how is she going to pay for it? It’s going to be sold. Like everybody else in Augusta County, we hate subdivisions. We hate land being divided, but that’s the only place that it’s going to go because people are not going to be able to afford to keep up with large tracts of land if things keep going up.”

David Herring asked the board to consider a new ordinance, restricting tax increases to a maximum 10% “over any given tax period.”

Speakers address projects in the headlines

Only two speakers addressed the $877,049 included in the upcoming budget for body cameras, Judy Desetti and Scott Cline, both in favor.

Approximately $1 million of the budget is going to implementing sections of the Augusta County Fire Rescue System Comprehensive Plan. Carson Holloway told the board he had 50 years of fire and rescue experience as both career staff and volunteers. He was complimentary of the plan, but also felt “there’s a lot of waste” in it.

Former school board member wants more for schools

Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey Slaven said Wednesday’s hearing was not about the reassessments – the tax increase is happening the same year as the reassessments but it not happening because of them.

Despite this, former Augusta County School Board member Nick Collins explained, reassessment years can be used to reconcile gaps in the budget. Between reassessments, the county has typically only expanded the budget by taking in new real estate tax dollars as new construction increases property values. These smaller increases are not typically enough to fund large projects, such as body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins felt the school system was getting the short end of the budget stick this reassessment year, with only $600,000 of the $12 million going to the school system to replace buses.

“Financial growth only using growth money may work if you make the division whole at reassessment time,” said Collins. “You have not made the educational system whole with the distribution of 5% of the new money.”

Some of Collins’ proposed projects included a competitive pay raise for teachers, renovations for Stuart Draft Middle School, a new softball field at Buffalo Gap, and funding for broadband expansion.

The tax rate is going down, but taxes are going up

Several speakers said they were glad to see the tax rate go down, advocating for it to go down further. The tax rate might seem to be going down on first glance, but effective tax bills are going up.

As explained in previous reporting from The News Leader, the easiest way to explain is to take an example.

In 2019, a house was assessed at $100,000. The county, charging 63 cents for every $100 of assessed value, sends the homeowner a $630 tax bill.

In 2024, for the sake of this example, let's say the home's value has gone up 54%. (These values will vary from property to property, with some losing value and most gaining some value.) The new assessment for this house is $154,000. If the county taxed the new assessment at the previous tax rate, the bill increases to $970.

The equalized rate drops the tax bill to near what it would have been before the new assessments – so the new rate of 42 cents for every $100 will create a 2024 tax bill of just under $647.

If the workshop budget is passed, the county would increase 10 cents above the equalized rate to 52 cents per $100 tax rate. The new tax bill would be just over $800. Significantly lower than it could have been based just on the reassessment, but still an increase over the previous bill.

For a more detailed breakdown of what each term means, see The News Leader's initial coverage of the assessments. Real estate values went up 54% on average in the 2024 assessment.

