Atlanta Police Department asking for public’s help finding robbery suspect

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a person they say was involved in a robbery on April 3.

Police say they responded to a pedestrian robbery call at 11 p.m. in the area of 3202 Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

When police arrived, they met with the victim who told them after she left the gas station, she noticed a man following her.

She told police the man told her to give up her belongings while threatening to shoot her if she didn’t. He then took her purse and pushed her down a hill.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to contact them at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

