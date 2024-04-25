Asian restaurant planned for former site of Zorba's Taverna in Worcester

The former Zorba’s Taverna on Stafford Street in Worcester.

WORCESTER ― The former home of Zorba's Taverna, a family-owned restaurant at 97 Stafford St. in Worcester, has been sold to a new owner that has plans to open a Chinese hot pot restaurant.

NAI Glickman Kovago and Jacobs announced the sale of the property for $2.2 million by CNTTD Inc. to 97 Real Estate LLC. The future owner is a group with restaurants in Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire, according to a press release.

Zorba's closed in February after 11 years in the business. In an interview with the T&G, Zorba's owner Nusa Dimopoulos said the business had never fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entrance to Zorba's Taverna on Stafford Street in Worcester boasts a portrait of former area restaurateurs and the in-laws of Nusa Dimopoulos. Server Valerie Queirolo attends customers in the background on Feb. 3, the restaurant's last day.

The building that housed Zorba's was built in the mid-1960s and originally housed a Waldorf cafeteria. After the Waldorf chain folded, it housed various restaurants over the decades including Beefsteak Charlie's, Papeete, Bickford's and Christo's before Zorba's moved in.

