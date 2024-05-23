Ashtabula man accused of rape

May 23—JEFFERSON — Bart Alan Millard, of Ashtabula, has been accused of raping two children under the age of 13.

He was indicted on April 25, and charged with with two counts of rape, first-degree felonies.

On Oct. 23, 2022, the alleged victims reported to Ashtabula police that they had been raped by Millard on several occasions, and an investigation started the next day, according to police reports.

According to the indictment, the offenses occurred between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2013.

Millard was arraigned on May 15, and pleaded not guilty. Bond was set in the amount of $50,000 personal recognizance with conditions for each count.

The case has been assigned to Judge Marianne Sezon, and a pre-trial is scheduled for June 11, and a jury trial for July 26, according to court records.