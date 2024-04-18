Armed suspect fatally shot by police at popular Long Beach park
Police officers in Long Beach shot and killed an armed suspect Wednesday at a popular park, authorities said.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Indian news aggregator app Dailyhunt, has acquired the popular digital newsstand platform Magzter, the two said Thursday. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has fully acquired Magzter, a New York-headquartered firm that counted Singapore Press Holdings among its backers. VerSe didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
During a livestream this week, 22-year-old Kai Cenat claimed a woman he met in 2023 leaked naked photos and videos taken without his consent to extort money from him.
The Chargers have now signed four offensive players who worked under Roman in Baltimore.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has published new guidance that has major implications for adtech giants like Meta and other large platforms. Since November 2023, the owner of Facebook and Instagram has forced users in the European Union to agree to being tracked and profiled for its ad targeting business, or else pay it a monthly subscription to access ad-free versions of the services. The guidance, which was confirmed incoming Wednesday as we reported earlier, will steer how privacy regulators interpret the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in a critical area.
Gainbridge Coliseum was packed with fans as the Indiana Fever introduced Caitlin Clark.
A law that gives spy agencies a "back door" to track Americans' activities is due to expire. Many lawmakers want to limit its scope or even let it die.
Schim is an indie platformer that sees you playing as a creature that moves by jumping between shadows. It's coming to PC and consoles on July 18.
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the body overseeing the country's widely used Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mobile payment system, is going to meet various fintech startups this month to develop a strategy to address the growing market dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay in the UPI ecosystem, sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. NPCI executives plan to meet with representatives from CRED, Flipkart, Fampay and Amazon, among other players, to discuss key initiatives aimed at boosting UPI transactions on their respective apps, and to understand the assistance they require, the sources said.
Leiter has had three strong outings with Triple-A Round Rock this season.
Budgeting apps can help you keep track of your finances, stick to a spending plan and reach your money goals. These are the best budget-tracking apps available right now.