Armed robbery at Maywood jewelry store under investigation

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Maywood Tuesday morning.

Maywood Police responded to 42 West Pleasant Ave., home of Diamond Fantasy Jewelers, following a 911 call at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The Paramus and Rochelle Park police departments also joined the response as mutual aid along with detectives from the prosecutor's office. The release did not disclose how much was stolen from the store or how many people were involved.

The prosecutor's office and Maywood Police are investigating the robbery. No other information is available at this time.

Police investigation an armed robbery at a Maywood jewelry store April 23, 2024.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Maywood NJ jewelry store armed robbery under investigation