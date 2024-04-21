Arlington voter guide for May 4 election: City Council and School Board candidates

Arlington School District, Trustee Place 2

Kendall Orr

Did not respond to candidate questionnaire.

Melody Fowler

Age as of May 4, 2024: 65

Campaign website: MelodyForSchools.com

Occupation: VP University Advancement and English Prof

Education: BA UT Austin; MA Texas Woman’s University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

I currently serve on the AISD Board of Trustees for 6 years. I am serving as President.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

I am a member of the Rotary Club of Arlington and Greater Arlington Area Chamber of Commerce. I serve on the Boards of Open Arms Clinic, Arlington Life Shelter, Arlington Charities, Arlington Education Foundation, Mayor’s Education Coalition, and Inspiring Women’s Philanthropy.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

TRE/PAC, Mojy Haddad, and Steven Poole

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

(1) Safety. Safety for our students, staff, and campus visitors is always our top priority in AISD.If a student does not feel safe, he/she cannot learn. If a teacher does not feel safe, he/she cannot teach. AISD has invested money in buying the highest quality metal detectors that are programed to pick up any and all weapons. We have also invested to have armed security personnel on every single campus. (2) Keeping and attracting the best teachers. AISD has given our teachers a 4% raise for the last four years. We want our teachers to know how much we appreciate them. The raises have helped retain our teachers and attract teachers to leave their districts and come to AISD. We also strive to make our campus environments positive places to work and learn. (3) Budget. With 86% of our budget going towards salaries, there is not much left. The state needs to release the extra money they are holding and distribute it to the school districts in Texas.

Arlington School District, Trustee Place 3

Larry Mike

Age as of May 4, 2024: 45

Campaign website: larryforarlington3.com

Occupation: Attorney/Business Owner

Education: B.S./J.D.

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

Yes. District Clerk

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Board Member - Alliance for Children, Colleyville Lions Club, Sunrise Rotary Club

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Curnutt Hafer, Rich Stoglin, Becky Gerro

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Quality Education, School Security, School Advancement

Kathi Arocha

Age as of May 4, 2024: 60

Campaign website: kathiforarlington.com

Occupation: AISD Substitute | Entrepeneur

Education: BA | Dallas Baptist University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

no

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

my time has been dedicated AISD Substitution

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Concerned Citizens of Texas; Arlington AC & Heating & My business (Designed for Life LLC)

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

High quality Education resources availability to all students regardless of their socioeconomic status. To ensure adequate measures are in place to protect our students and staff. Budget management will be a key focus going into the next school year, therefore. A deep dive will be warranted to identify cost savings opportunities. Managing taxpayer dollars is a priority as a Board member. I must include one more priority, and that’s parental rights. Our processes and policies are to reflect what Texas Law has established.

April Williams Moore

Age as of May 4, 2024: 38

Campaign website: april4aisd.org

Occupation: Realtor®️

Education: Bachelor in Business- DBU, Master in Science Supply Chain Management UT Dallas

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

Volunteered 350+ hours in AISD Schools, Serve on Family Engagement Council

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

N/a

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Projected Budget Deficit for 2024-25 School Year, Preventative Safety Measures, Improving Culture for both Educators & Parents

Arlington Councilmember, District 1

Jacob Franklin

Age as of May 4, 2024: 25

Campaign website: jacobinarlington.net

Occupation: Technical Support Engineer

Education: AS in Computer Science

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

None

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

None

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Affordable housing, Public transit, Employment opportunities

Tim Goss

Age as of May 4, 2024: 61

Campaign website: drtimgoss.com

Occupation: Government

Education: Ph.D

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

no

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

1. District 1’s representative on the Arlington Citizens Bond Committee.

2. Veteran advocate on the National Medal of Honor Museum’s Veteran Focus Group.

3. supporting local charities, and various initiatives within my church community.

4. Experience in local and federal government

5. Managed multi-million-dollar government budgets

6. US Military Service for 20 years

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

My Campaign Finance report is available online.

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

1. Economic development, bringing in complementary elements such as enhancing professional job opportunities, supporting the growth of small businesses, and fostering the development of retail and restaurant establishments in North Arlington.

2. Public Safety

3. Traffic and Infrastructure

Mauricio Galante

Age as of May 4, 2024: 53

Campaign website: Mauricio4Arlington.com

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: MS Information Systems

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

NO

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

- I am member of several organizations: Rotary Club of Arlington – Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce – allied of Veterans

Business Alliance GACC – Dental Health Arlington (Wife on Board)

- Through my business we have been supporting: Special Olympics Golf program, Lamar and Arlington High golf programs, Texas

Turtles, River Legacy Foundation, Arlington Charities, Arlington Shelter, Restore Hope, Field of Honor and several other non-profits

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Myself, Arlington Police Association PAC, Texas Association of Realtors PAC

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Public Safety, Housing Redevelopment and Transportation Issues

Arlington Councilmember, District 7

Bowie Hogg

Age as of May 4, 2024: 46

Campaign website: https://www.bowiehogg.com/

Occupation: Digital Healthcare Executive

Education: Texas A&M University - College Station, Bachelors of Business Administration - 2001

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

I was elected and currently serve as an At-Large, District 7, City Councilman in 2022 for the City of Arlington. I was also elected to serve in the position of Arlington ISD Trustee, Place 6 in 2008, being reelected in 2011, 2014, 2017, and 2020

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

North Central Council of Government Executive Board,

City of Arlington Mayor’s Education Coalition

Leadership Arlington Board Member - Member of the Year - 2005

Downtown Arlington Management Corporation - Board of Directors

Arlington Chamber - Board

Theater Arlington Board of Directors

United Way of Tarrant County - Board of Directors

The Arlington Life Shelter - Advisory Board

AISD Board of Trustees

HEB Corporation - Board of the Year - Board President

Citizens Police Academy

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

I have been lucky enough to have support from so many Arlington residents who have given of their time and made generous contributions. Among my largest contributors are the local women of the Arlington MPAC, Kelly Curnutt and Doug Hafer, and the Arlington Board of Realtors PAC.

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Public Safety is always the most important issue, as we must have a safe city to have a thriving city. We have decreased crime, but we must do more to make our streets safer and that starts with more officers on patrol. The second and third most important issues, I believe, are neighborhood integrity and redevelopment. Arlington is in a major redevelopment phase. We have a great need to tear down dilapidated buildings that do not benefit our community. With that we must always take into account our current neighborhoods. Residents that choose to live here must have their needs met and we should bring in developments that increase their neighborhood satisfaction and not decrease it. We must protect the road infrastructure and even consider road design standards to increase traffic efficiency and provide the neighborhood integrity that current residents want when they invest in Arlington.

Chris ‘Dobi’ Dobson

Age as of May 4, 2024: 45

Campaign website: www.tiktok.com/votedobi

Occupation: Dog sitter

Education: MS of Public Administration in NonProfit Financial Management and economic development from UTA CAPPA school 2015

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought)

yes, atlarge seats in Arlington’11-’22, District #4 - 23

Please list highlights of your civic involvement:

I’m responsible for two complaints against the previous Mayor that the Texas Ethics Commission found that credible evidence existed that crimes occurred. I’ve spoken at numerous meetings

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

I have none as it just seems like bribery with an extra step.

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?

Resident Engagement, Affordability, and Transparency and Accountability. We have little voting turnout and a fundamental disconnect with many of our residents, many of these Residents are the ones to whom affordability matters most. Our council could do more to require those that take city benefits for development include affordable units. We should also convert some apartments into condominiums so that equity is built instead of rent being paid. The council and city must follow and go to where our residents are and listen. We must also incorporate the needs and demands of residents in the design of our projects and programs. The council and city must also begin doing more business in public. Residents face little time to object to anything delivered from the council on high. And so when our representation fails us we must institute a charter amendment for Initiative, referendum, and recall, so that the people of Arlington can make or remove laws and remove officers, respectively.