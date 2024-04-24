Arlington Bowie High School on lockdown as police investigate shooting outdoors on campus

Bowie High School has been placed on lockdown as authorities respond to a shooting outside the school Wednesday afternoon.

At least one person was reportedly injured. Sources told WFAA-TV that a child was shot near a portable classroom.

The Arlington Independent School District announced the campus at 2101 Highbank Drive, remains on lockdown and students will not be dismissed on time.

“Bowie High School is on lockdown due to an on-campus shooting outside of the school building,” the school district said in an emailed statement. “Arlington Police Department is responding. We are planning to reunite students and families when it’s possible to do so.”

Parents should go to 1001 E. Division St. at the AISD Athletics and Aquatics Center to reunite with their children, police said. The public has been asked not to go to the school campus.

#BREAKING- Sources tell our @rlopezwfaa it’s a child who has been shot outside Bowie HS near a portable. School on lockdown. School

lets out at 3 pm. — Cynthia Izaguirre (@wfaaizzy) April 24, 2024

Arlington police said in a post on X at 3:09 p.m. that officers are at the scene investigating the shooting, which occurred outdoors on the school campus.

More details will be provided by police as they become available, the department said.

Classes at Bowie High normally dismiss at 3 p.m. Arlington ISD first posted an alert on its website about the lockdown at 2:56 p.m.

The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m., according to a police call log.

