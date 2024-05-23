Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather risk continues through Memorial Weekend

Our extremely active weather pattern will continue through much of Memorial Day Weekend. This week, Arkansas has already seen tornado warnings on Tuesday and Wednesday and it looks like more warnings will be possible for several more days.

The Storm Prediction Center has part of Arkansas under a risk for severe weather on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.









Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a weak tornado will be possible all four of those days.

Forecast models are showing strong thunderstorms forming each afternoon and evening.

Even though the severe weather threat is low, you still need to be weather aware. It only takes one storm to cause serious damage.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team App for the latest forecast details, and so you can receive those live-saving warnings.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.