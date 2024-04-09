Will Arizona county attorneys try to enforce territorial abortion ban? Where they stand

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld a 160-year-old abortion ban Tuesday, but it's unclear just how — or if — the law will be enforced.

The pre-statehood law mandates two to five years in prison for anyone aiding an abortion, except if the procedure is necessary to save the life of the mother. Enforcement could mean the end of legal abortions in Arizona.

It now supersedes a 2022 law signed by former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, which allowed abortions up to 15 weeks but banned those after that time unless immediately necessary to avert the mother's death. Under that law, physicians could face a felony charge for providing abortions after 15 weeks. It didn't contain an exception for rape or incest cases.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruling indicated the pre-statehood ban can only be "prospectively enforced," and enforcement of the law is stayed for 14 days. Even then, some providers said they would continue offering abortions at least for a time — likely through May — because of a prior court ruling.

After that, the power to enforce the law seemingly rests with the state attorney general. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order last year giving all power to enforce abortion laws to Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes, who has vowed not to enforce any abortion bans. But her decision and Hobbs' order could be challenged by one of the state's county attorneys.

Here's where each county attorney across the state stands on the ruling.

Maricopa County

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a Republican, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Pima County

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a statement that she was "disappointed" by the Arizona Supreme Court's ruling.

"This decision will result in a legal chilling effect on Arizonans who wish to obtain abortion services regardless of the circumstances that lead to their decision, and for those in the medical community who might provide them," Conover said. "The result of this will ultimately cause an increase in unsafe abortions and threaten the liberties of those involved because the criminalization of abortions will not end the need or desire of those who seek services."

Conover, a Democrat, said her office will not prosecute women who seek an abortion or any doctor who provides one.

"This office does not intend to spend precious time or resources on the prosecution of those who are put in this impossible position, or medical providers," she said. "We are reassured that other elected leaders and law enforcement partners in Pima County have joined us in this intention."

Is abortion illegal in Arizona? Here's what to know after high court ruling

Pinal County

A spokesperson for the Pinal County Attorney's Office said County Attorney Kent Volkmer, a Republican, is reviewing the court's ruling and intends to "assess every case on its individual merits."

He would not say whether Volkmer's office would seek to prosecute women or medical providers if a case were submitted that met the provisions of the pre-statehood abortion law.

"It's important to note that even pertaining to the 15-week law, we have not received a single submittal from any agency to review," said spokesperson Mike Pelton.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane, a Republican, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Mohave County

Mohave County Attorney Matthew Smith, a Republican, wasn't immediately available for comment.

What to know: Abortions up to 15 weeks will remain legal for a limited time, providers say

Yuma County

Yuma County Attorney Jon Smith, a Democrat, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Coconino County

Coconino County Attorney Bill Ring, a Democrat, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Cochise County

Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Navajo County

Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon, a Democrat, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Apache County

Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting, a Democrat, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Gila County

Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp, a Republican, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva, a Democrat, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Graham County

Graham County Attorney L. Scott Bennett, a Republican, wasn't immediately available for comment.

La Paz County

La Paz County Attorney Tony Rogers, a Democrat, wasn't immediately available for comment.

Greenlee County

Greenlee County Attorney Gary Griffith, a Republican, wasn't immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona abortion ruling: Will county attorneys try to enforce ban?