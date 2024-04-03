Argument led to fatal shooting that drew out SWAT unit on Kappes Street, report says

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on Tuesday that drew a large SWAT response and left a man dead on the front porch of a west-side home was preceded by an argument, according to court records.

Jerry Fallen, 63, has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge after several witnesses told police he pulled the trigger in 39-year-old Dustin Soubeih’s shooting death. Social media accounts indicate the men knew each other before the shooting.

According to new details filed in a probable cause affidavit, a resident flagged down a nearby Indiana State Police Trooper about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to report the shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Kappes Street. The trooper headed to the neighborhood and found Soubeih on the front porch with a gunshot wound. They were told the shooter had possibly gone to a nearby home on the same street, prompting police to call in a SWAT unit and obtain a search warrant.

Meanwhile, police said they spoke to multiple witnesses who said Soubeih had gone to Fallen’s home earlier that day because Fallen was experiencing a panic attack. When the panic attack ended, Fallen went to Soubeih’s home where the argument occurred. Court records did not detail what the argument was about.

Fallen then returned to his residence, witnesses told police, and not long later, Soubieh was shot.

Several hours after the shooting was reported, a search of the home did not lead to an arrest, but police were soon told Fallen was wandering on Traub Avenue, roughly 2 miles north of his home.

Police headed to the area and took Fallen into custody.

During interviews with police, Fallen corroborated he and Soubeih had been arguing earlier that day. He stated Soubeih threatened him, so Fallen retrieved his 9mm handgun and pointed it toward the 39-year-old then pulled the trigger three times before it fired. He then left the area and “continued walking” until police found him.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

