Who applied to Darbi Boddy's vacant seat on Lakota school board? See the list here

Lakota Local Schools Board of Education is interviewing candidates to fill a vacant board seat on Monday. The new appointee will replace Darbi Boddy, who was voted off the board by her colleagues in late March.

Darbi Boddy is no longer on the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education.

Boddy got into frequent spats with her fellow board members during her tenure. But one of her colleagues, board member Isaac Adi, said their arguments rose to harassment and he was granted a two-year civil stalking protection order in September. That order prevented Boddy from attending school board meetings − and, according to state law, members who are absent for more than 90 days are subject to removal from a school board.

More for Lakota readers: Board approves $17K contract for superintendent search, gathers community feedback

When enough time had passed, the rest of Lakota's board members met for a special meeting to oust Boddy from the board.

The school board met at 9 a.m. Monday for a special meeting and went into executive session to interview school board member candidates. More than 20 people applied for the position. The Enquirer obtained their applications through an Ohio Public Records Act request.

Here's the list:

J. Marc Hopkins, senior technical lead and principal consultant for the Southwest Ohio Computer Association.

Troy Miller, government relations liaison at Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, which operates Metro buses. Miller is also on the following boards: Hamilton County Human Services Chamber Board, Butler County Democratic Central Committee and vice chair to the Greater Cincinnati Occupational Health Center.

Mindy Reichelt, director of secondary teaching and learning at Mount Healthy City Schools.

Brad Almendinger, global director of procurement and strategic sourcing at Evenflo.

Tommy Montoya, senior director of global human resource strategy at Procter & Gamble.

Jerald M. Rosenston, director of national accounts for Empire Candle.

Justin W. Hall, veteran information security practitioner who currently works as a senior manager of research at Tenable.

Troy Kehr, sales territory manager at ClarkDietrich and founder and president of Tina's Angels. The foundation was started in memory of Kehr's sister, who died from breast cancer in 2010.

Lisa Phair, a realtor and community ambassador. Phair is chair of the Lakota District Parent Council and is part of the West Chester Boys & Girls Club and Neighborhood Bridges Lakota.

Timothy M. Easterling, Sr., a mental health therapist at Primary Health Care Solutions and Modern Psychiatry & Wellness. Easterling also served as president and CEO of Time II Advocate for Children and Families for 16 years.

Greg Power, former Little Miami Local Schools superintendent.

Tyler Swisshelm, pharmacy technician from West Chester.

Christina J. French, former director of K-6 curriculum and instruction at Lakota Local Schools.

Warren G. Curry, Jr., realtor and pastor at Life Changers Ministries in West Chester.

Timothy A. Burkett, science and engineering teacher at Cincinnati Christian Schools who is retiring in May.

Doug Zimmerman, former Anthony Wayne Local Schools board of education member.

Elyse Jenkins Prescott, Ohio deputy director of Red Wine & Blue, who recently completed a fellowship learning program with School Board School in Cincinnati.

Teri Shirk, president and CEO of Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Alex Argo, a software engineer and cofounder of A-Star Software. Argo also volunteers on parent teacher associations.

Alyssa Louagie, community development manager at Companions on a Journey in West Chester. Louagie was associate director of National Alliance on Mental Illness Butler County for a decade, and is current president of Lakota Lakota's Enrichment and Academic Development of Students Parent Group.

Eric Hopkins, a master engineer and Lakota parent and grandparent.

Tia Corris, a dental assistant from Monroe.

The board plans to vote on a selected candidate and swear in that person later Monday evening.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakota School Board chooses new member to replace Darbi Boddy