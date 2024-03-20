Lakota Local Schools Board to vote on Darbi Boddy's continued presence on school board

Darbi Boddy could lose her seat on the Lakota Local Schools' Board of Education tonight.

Boddy, whose tenure has been controversial since she joined the board in 2021, has been absent from board meetings for several weeks due to a stalking protection order. Isaac Adi, another school board member, was granted a protection order against Boddy in September after he said she became aggressive and confrontational towards him.

Under state law, school board members who are absent from board meetings for 90 days can be removed "if such absence is caused by reasons declared insufficient by a two-thirds vote of the remaining members of the board."

A new photo of the board recently published on its BoardDocs website, where the board keeps important meeting documents, does not include Boddy.

"Everyone knows that the charges against me and the whole proceedings are a political fabrication designed to remove me from the board," Boddy wrote in a text to The Enquirer on Tuesday. "It's not ethical, and I don't know that the new board member is prepared to now play his role in this obvious weaponization of the criminal justice system."

Douglas Horton is the newest school board member. He was sworn in in January.

When asked if she or her lawyer will be in attendance at Wednesday's special meeting, Boddy wrote: "I can't say."

Boddy violated Adi's protection order in November, according to court records, while performing board business. The protection order is in effect until September 2025.

Boddy faces a misdemeanor for the violation. She has moved to dismiss the stalking protection order altogether but so far has been unsuccessful.

At board meetings, Boddy has spoken out against masks and vaccines, accused the district's former superintendent of inappropriate sexual behavior and consistently opposed what she claims are the evils of diversity programs and critical race theory. Boddy has also spoken out against support for transgender students and has floated several resolutions that would enforce stricter bathroom policies and provide more rigid gender rules for school sports. None of those resolutions have passed.

The special meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lakota East Freshman School, located at 7630 Bethany Road in Liberty Township.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakota School Board votes on whether to oust Darbi Boddy