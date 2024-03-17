Lakota superintendent search: Board approves $17K contract, gathers community feedback

The Lakota Local Schools Board of Education is searching for the district's next superintendent. Board President Julie Shaffer said she hopes to make a decision before the end of the school year.

A year has come and gone since former Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller said a board member bullied him out of his position, and the district has yet to name a permanent replacement. The school board approved a nearly $17,000 contract with a search firm last month and is launching its second national search in a year.

Last spring, the school board set up a national search to replace Miller and brought in three finalists to speak with the community. But a week after the finalists' presentations, the board scratched the search in lieu of hiring a temporary district leader: Elizabeth Lolli, former superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

Lolli was not among the board's finalists at that time. She was hired on an interim basis for one year, and her contract with Lakota ends July 31.

Elizabeth Lolli is Lakota's interim superintendent. Her contract with the district ends this summer.

Lakota spends nearly $30K on superintendent search fees

The school board appointed the Ohio School Board Association to help during its first attempt to find a district leader last year and paid the association more than $12,000 for the job. Nine months later, in February, the district approved a $16,900 contract with a consulting company to start the process over. Finding Leaders is now running the national search for Lakota's new superintendent.

It's not unusual for large school districts to hire search firms when looking for a new superintendent. When Cincinnati Public Schools' board was hunting for a new leader in 2021, the board contracted with an advisory group out of Chicago for $75,000.

Lakota hopes to announce its new superintendent before the end of the school year.

“This way, there will be some overlap prior to Dr. Lolli’s retirement to help ensure a smooth transition," School Board President Julie Shaffer said in a recent news release.

Community feedback: Next superintendent should be a team player and strong communicator

In the meantime, the district collected feedback from the community on what they'd like to see in Lakota's next leader. More than 900 people participated in the survey.

Here's a roundup of those responses:

Someone who values teachers, supports them without micromanaging and is focused on retaining staff.

Someone with integrity who is innovative, creative, inquisitive and forward thinking.

Someone who "keeps politics out" and puts students first.

Someone who is trustworthy and approachable, who takes the time to get to know the community.

Someone who is knowledgeable about curriculum and instruction.

Someone who is empathetic and open to change.

A team player.

A strong communicator.

“The survey results have been shared with our search firm and will be compared to the feedback we received last spring," Shaffer said.

Lakota's next school board meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. April 1 at the Lakota East Freshman Auditorium, 7630 Bethany Lane in Liberty Township. A listening session will be held before the regular meeting, at 5:30 p.m., in the school's cafeteria.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lakota searches for new superintendent, gathers community feedback