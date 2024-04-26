Apple Valley’s State of the Town showcases Singh Center for the Arts, new Hobby Lobby

The Town of Apple Valley's "Snack-Sized" State of the Town event was recently held at its newly named Singh Center for The Arts.

Mostly focused on art and culture, the event was held on April 17 inside the town’s new building that formerly housed the AMC Classic Apple Valley 14 movie theater.

The Apple Valley Town Council announced last year that they accepted the 65,000 square-foot building as a donation from owner Harbinder Singh of HS Cluster LLC.

On June 27, the council approved the real property donation agreement with the owner for the property located at 22311 Bear Valley Rd., Building A, town staff said.

State of the Town

The State of the Town featured performances by the retro Canary Club with singer Chelsea Emma Franko and her Little Big Band. One of Franko’s songs included a 1953 tune dubbed “Evening in Apple Valley.”

Also performing, the Apple Valley Sunsations, and the Granite Hills High School Choir, showcasing the town's artistic community.

While visitors were treated to popcorn and candy, the town council provided an update on new developments.

The Singh Center for The Arts

The Singh Center for The Arts will play host to local plays, musical performances and other community gatherings. One of the theater's screening rooms has been refurbished so far, with more, including a backstage area, in the planning stages.

A town-produced video spotlighted recent and future projects, an overview of the Village of Apple Valley and The Course bistro and grill slated to open this summer at the Apple Valley Golf Course.

Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Five Below

The Town will welcome a new Marshalls clothing store, Hobby Lobby and Five Below near the intersection of Bear Valley and Apple Valley roads.

With a Hobby Lobby in Victorville, and more than 1,000 locations across the nation, the Oklahoma City-based company offers arts and crafts supplies, home decor, holiday and seasonal products, and supplies for various artistic hobbies.

With Christian owners, Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays "to allow our employees and customers more time for worship and family,' the company said.

Five Below is billed as a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond.

Most items are priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Five below has more than 1,300 stores in 42 states, the company said.

Marshalls is an off-price department store offering brand-name clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods and luggage for all ages. Typically, prices are 20% to 60% below full-price retailers, according to the company.

Mayor Pro Tem Art Bishop told the Daily Press that a yet to be constructed shopping center will include the three stores.

Sprouts Farmers Market

The council also discussed the new Sprouts Farmers Market, which is expected to open later this year.

With a groundbreaking on the horizon, the new Sprouts will be part of a new 40,000-square-foot shopping center constructed on the south side of Bear Valley Road, and directly across from El Pollo Loco in the Apple Valley Town Center.

The shopping center will also include a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

The free-standing Sprouts in Apple Valley will be the second to open in the High Desert.

The Victorville Sprouts opened in March after taking over the 18,600-square-foot building that formerly housed Toys “R” Us on Amargosa Road.

Parks and recreation

The town is planning to open three new outdoor pickleball courts at the end of summer or early fall.

They are also incorporating more funds to improve the Little League fields at James Woody Park.

The new McConnell Park, named after former resident and war hero Capt. Joseph McConnell Jr., is slated to open in 2025. The “Joseph McConnell Jr., USAF Park project” will be constructed near the northeast corner of Navajo and Pah-Ute roads, the Daily Press reported.

The park was planned after the town in 2021 was awarded a nearly $8.4 million Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program (Proposition 68) grant from the state’s department of parks and recreation.

More than $548.3 million in grants were awarded by the state that year to improve 62 existing parks and to construct 50 new parks across California, state officials said.

The “State of the Town, 2024, Spotlight on Arts & Culture” video can be viewed on YouTube.

