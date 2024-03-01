House demolished near new Sprouts Farmers Market project in Apple Valley

A vacant home has been demolished as plans near for the construction of a new Sprouts Farmers Market on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

A heavy equipment operator on Wednesday quickly razed the 1,307-square-feet home, which was built nearly 60 years ago on Bear Valley Road.

As for a construction timeline for the new Sprouts, Town of Apple Valley spokeswoman Sarah Krieg told the Daily Press that town officials expect to have the grading plan approval next week.

Krieg added that she will inform the Daily Press of updates on the construction of the new shopping center that will include Sprouts Farmers Market and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Both businesses will be included in a 40,000-square-foot shopping center on the south side of Bear Valley Road, and directly across from El Pollo Loco in the Apple Valley Town Center.

A 2023 photo shows a vacant home before it was demolished on Wednesday. The home sat near a soon-to-be constructed Sprouts Farmers Market on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

The retail property, with two or three additional pads, is located adjacent to and east of a possible second development site, which includes the demolished home site.

The free-standing Sprouts in Apple Valley will be the second to be built in the High Desert.

Victorville Sprouts

The Daily Press reported that Sprouts took over the 18,600-square-foot building that formerly housed Toys “R” Us on Amargosa Road in Victorville.

The Victorville Sprouts hosted a two-day job fair beginning Jan. 31 in preparation for its opening day in mid-March.

Sprouts

Best known for offering fresh produce, meats, and organic food, Sprouts Farmers Markets No. 469 is located in a retail center, anchored by stores such as 99 Cents Only Get Air and Hobby Lobby.

The Sprouts grocery chain boasts that it “appeals to everyday shoppers interested in fresh, natural, and organic products at affordable prices.”

Stores offer The Butcher Shop and Fish Market and the fresh Market Corner Deli where entrees and sides are prepared

Sprouts also sells a variety of vitamins, supplements, bulk foods, dairy, and bakery items. They also offer gluten-free options

Headquartered in Phoenix, Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the U.S.

Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s first introduction to the High Desert came in May 2021, when the Louisiana-based company opened a restaurant at 2620 Fisher Boulevard near the Outlets at Barstow.

In December 2021, Raising Cane’s opened a quick-service restaurant on the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue in Hesperia.

The Louisiana-based restaurant serves chicken finger meal combos, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and tangy Cane’s sauce.

Customers can order inside the restaurant, at the drive-thru, or on the company’s mobile app.

Founded in 1996 by Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s has more than 600 restaurants in the U.S. and the Middle East.

