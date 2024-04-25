Apparent road rage brawl on busy Los Angeles freeway caught on video

A brawl involving three people on a busy Los Angeles freeway was captured on video earlier this week and shared with KTLA.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 10 Freeway near Normandie Avenue in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood, according to Thiago Oliveira, who recorded the apparent road rage incident.

“I was stuck in traffic and came upon a father and son fighting a middle-aged man,” Oliveira told KTLA.

A motorist is seen being held and punched by two people on the 10 Freeway in Santa Monica on April 23, 2024.

The video shows the man being held by one person while another punches him in the face.

At one point the man spins free and swings wildly at one of the other men and the fight briefly resumes.

Oliveira said both parties decided to get back in their vehicles and drive away when he stopped recording to try and de-escalate the situation, telling those involved to “call the cops for this fender bender or leave because there are 100 cars behind us.”

Oliveira said the brawl started because the pickup truck belonging to the father and son dented the man’s bumper.

Witnesses said the father and son denied the crash was their fault.

15 arrested during multi-million dollar cartel drug bust in Southern California

“No one was hurt because they were terrible at fighting,” Oliveira said.

It was unclear if authorities were ever contacted about the incident or if any arrests were made.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.