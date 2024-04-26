Antioch seeing spike in auto theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s one of Nashville’s most prevalent crimes. Across the board, auto theft incidents are increasing rapidly compared to previous years.

It’s a terrible feeling coming outside in the morning realizing your car was broken into, but Antioch residents said that exact thing has been happening too often in their neighborhoods.

“I’m not sure what happened, but there has been a huge spike in the past three weeks,” District 32 Metro Councilmember Joy Styles said.

Preliminary data from Metro police show the crime is up 108% in the South Precinct compared to this time last year.

“Across all my Facebook groups and communities, there have been cars that are broken into,” Styles said. “Sometimes the doors are unlocked and sometimes they break into cars to take items.”

In this month’s Southeast Community Meeting, auto theft was the topic of discussion.

Styles said police are aware of the uptick.

A new police precinct is set to open in Antioch soon, which will cut response times, according to Styles.

“We are the biggest precinct in the city,” Styles said. “We cover 70 square miles. When we open the new precinct on Murfreesboro Road, it will cut response times significantly.”

Regardless, Styles is urging residents to stay vigilant.

“Lock your car doors; don’t leave valuables or guns in your cars,” Styles said. “All of these things will attack theft. If you have a garage, park in it.”

Another good tool is a Ring doorbell camera, according to police.

If someone breaks into your car and you have it on video, investigators want to see it. Call police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 to report any information

