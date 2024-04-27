Another storm moves into New Mexico Saturday

Another storm is moving into New Mexico tonight. It will bring showers and storms, along with wind to parts of the state through Saturday night.

Winds were breezy again Friday afternoon, but were much lighter compared to Thursday. High temperatures were warmer in western New Mexico while cooler in the eastern half of the state. A few showers and storms began moving into northwest New Mexico late this afternoon as our next storm moves towards the state. This storm will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to western and northern New Mexico through Saturday night. A few isolated showers and storms are possible around the Albuquerque Metro by Saturday evening as well. Gallup could even see a mix of rain and snow Saturday morning before thunderstorms in the afternoon. The northern mountains could even see around 6″ of snow above 10,000′. Meanwhile, high winds will likely kick up blowing dust once again in southern and eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon where gusts up to 55 mph are possible. Temperatures will be cooler all across the state Saturday.

Winds die down Saturday night and the rain and snow will end overnight as well. Quieter weather returns starting Sunday. Winds may still be breezy in a few areas, but much lighter than Saturday. A couple spotty showers will also develop in northern New Mexico, but will be very hit or miss. Temperatures starting a warming trend Sunday afternoon that will continue through the middle of next week, when we will see the warmest weather so far this year. Even better yet, the warmth next week will come with very little wind. Unfortunately, it will stay dry next week though with a slight chance for rain returning in the eastern half of the state late next week.

