Animal rescue icon Lee Asher, of Asher House, returns to Florida. See locations of his tour

Animal rescue icon Lee Asher will return to Florida in May for three speaking engagements.

Asher, who was born in New York but raised in South Florida, will speak in Jacksonville, Orlando and Clearwater. The appearances are of Asher's "Unlock your super power" tour. Asher's talks will take place right after the Memorial Day weekend.

"Through compelling stories of overcoming adversity, heartfelt anecdotes about embracing the growth that comes out of tragedy, and a wealth of knowledge about the world of animal rescue, Lee captivates audiences and encourages them to join the movement to be their best self," read a description of the tour on Asher's Facebook page.

Asher spoke in Boca Raton at Lynn University in November.

Where will Lee Asher be speaking in Florida in May?

The three events are:

Wednesday, May 29, at 8 p.m.: Florida Theater at 128 E. Forsyth St., Jacksonville. Ticket prices range from $36 to $101.

Thursday, May 30 at 8 p.m.: Hard Rock Live Orlando at 650 Universal Blvd. at CityWalk. Tickets range from $42 to $186.

Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m.: Ruth Eckerd Hall at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets are $49 and $69.

Who is Lee Asher of 'My Pack Life' and what is The Asher House?

Lee Asher, owner of The Asher Sanctuary in Oregon.

Asher, 35, starred in a 2022 reality TV series called "My Pack Life."

Today, Asher cares for an estimated 200 dogs, cats, horses, llamas and other animals at three privately run Asher House sanctuaries in Oregon.

He shares the stories of the animals he rescues in emotion-packed videos accessed by 6.3 million people on Facebook and 1.6 million followers each on Instagram and TikTok plus 593,000 subscribers on YouTube.

How did Lee Asher get into the animal rescue business?

Lee Asher of Asher House, pictured here with two members of his "pack," returns to Florida in May for three speaking engagements.

Asher struggled with severe attention deficit disorder as a youth growing up in South Florida.

During a recent appearance at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Asher spoke of desperation "to fit in" and feeling "very different" from his peers whom he watched succeed and thrive. The struggles worsened, and after a serious bullying incident, Asher was forced to change schools.

At about the age of 12, he said, he began visiting a Broward County animal shelter where he found consolation, and kinship, with the dogs and cats in the kennels.

"When I was able to be with the dogs, and they would go from being scared in a corner to tail-wagging and me petting them through the kennel and I could see them happy; seeing them happy just completely took all my pain away," Asher recalled.

