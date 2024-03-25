Animal rescue icon Lee Asher offers advice for people wanting to adopt a shelter dog

Do you follow animal rescue icon Lee Asher on social media? Would you like to adopt one of the animals Asher cares for at his Asher House sanctuaries?

The majority of Asher House canine residents are not adoptable, but some are through the Family Dogs New Life + Asher House Partnership. You can learn more by clicking here.

Not all of the dogs listed on the website are located at Family Dogs New Life Shelter because some of them may still be under care at the Asher House sanctuary. The Asher House is not open for public visitation and all adoption meet-ups between canines and prospective owners are scheduled at Family Dogs New Life Shelter.

Regardless of where you adopt a dog from, Asher offers up a few tips you should follow.

Lee Asher's tips on adopting a dog or cat from The Asher House or an animal shelter

Asher has a simple message — adopt without fear but armed with knowledge and compassion.

The vast majority of animals in shelters, Asher insists, are not traumatized, starved or suffering extreme anxiety like the ones millions of Americans glimpse in television fundraising commercials aired by worthy animal rescues.

"That's the challenge," he said. "People think if they are going to go to a shelter they're only going to see the dogs you see on TV that are psychologically and physically damaged and too much to handle."

They're not, he insists. They are "amazing" and largely "perfectly healthy, housebroken and trained" animals that were quite expensive when first sold, he said, but for a multitude of reasons, were given up.

"People have to see that this dog they are seeing in a shelter largely came from a breeder," he said. "It's not like this dog was born in a shelter. This dog was thousands of dollars at one point."

Before adopting a pet, invest your time before investing your money

Lee Asher offers suggestions for people interested in adopting a rescue dog.

What each animal does have, he said, is a distinct personality, its own idiosyncrasies and ability to return love — and he counsels people looking for a pet to invest their time before they spend their money.

"I think when you really want a dog, let that energy calm down a little bit," he said. "There should be a conversation about a timeline about how long you're willing to search for a dog at a shelter or through rescue before calling a breeder."

Visit shelters and scour rescue teams' websites and social media accounts for at least a month or, better, 90 days, and Asher almost guarantees a prospective owner will find an animal in the breed they are looking for. Once they do, step 2 is to take time to connect with the animal.

Take time to understand the dog's personality

"I cannot stress this enough," he said. "People often say when you get a rescue dog you don't know what you're getting. With all due respect, when you get any dog you don't know what you're getting. You're getting a dog, You're not getting a robot. It's not like you're getting this thing with this automatic system in place."

His method is to be silent and spend "actual quality time" with the animal by observing them, seeing what triggers them, what they love, what they avoid and what they seek out. And to build the trust that allows him to train the animal and "influence them for a positive attitude."

"I just want that dog to know I'm not going to hurt you, I'm not going to give up on you, I'm here for you no matter what," he said. "And once that dog truly understands that, that's when that beautiful bond starts to happen."

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Lee Asher of Asher House My Pack Life tips on adopting shelter dogs