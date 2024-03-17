Andre Gordon Jr., alleged Bucks County killer, faces multiple charges in New Jersey

TRENTON - A man accused of killing three people in Lower Bucks County also faces multiple charges in New Jersey, authorities say.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, allegedly began his violent spree with a carjacking around 8:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Donnelly Homes public housing complex in Trenton, according to information released Sunday by the state Attorney General's Office.

Gordon, described as an "aggrieved and disturbed" homeless man with an assault weapon, then drove about 10 miles to kill three victims in Falls Township in Pennsylvania, the statement said.

Gordon's actions "alarmed and terrorized communities" on both sides of the Delaware River, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said Sunday in announcing charges against Gordon.

He said Saturday's events showed how illegal guns and assault rifles can allow one person "to do immense damage and leave a trail of tragedies in their wake."

Andre Gordon Jr.'s alleged trail of violence

Gordon allegedly murdered his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon, in their Falls Township home. Three other residents, including a juvenile, were able to hide as Andre Gordon went through the house, authorities said.

Violent spree ends with Trenton arrest: 3 dead in Levittown shooting; suspect Andre Gordon Jr. now in custody

Gordon then drove to a nearby home on Edgewood Lane and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he had two children.

He returned to Trenton by allegedly carjacking a second vehicle in Morrisville, according to Sunday's statement. That driver, a Morrisville man, was not injured despite being carjacked at gunpoint.

He entered a home on Phillips Avenue that became the scene of an apparent standoff with about 60 law enforcement officers.

Gordon left the home without being seen by police, however. He was arrested around 5 p.m. on nearby New York Avenue, the statement said.

Gordon is being held in Mercer County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.

“We’ve been in constant contact with Bucks County authorities and will work expeditiously to ensure that Andre Gordon is returned to Pennsylvania to face his murder charges," Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said in the statement.

Gordon is charged in New Jersey with carjacking, receiving stolen property and multiple weapons offenses.

Gun charges brought against Gordon are possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

Mercer County's Rapid Response Team, including officers from nine police departments, responded to Saturday's search and standoff, the statement noted.

It also cited assistance came from the county prosecutor's office and sheriff's office, New Jersey State Police, and The College of New Jersey.

The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also took part in the operation.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Andre Gordon Jr., Bucks Co. murder suspect, described as 'disturbed'