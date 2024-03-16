3 dead in Levittown as towns remain under shelter in place

Lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have been issued across Lower Bucks County this morning after three people were reportedly shot dead in Falls Township and a suspect fled the area in a hijacked car.

The carjacking allegedly occurred at at the Dollar General on old Route 13 by the Wawa.

Falls police have confirmed two people have been killed on Viewpoint Lane and another was found dead on Edgewood Lane in the township.

The names of those killed have not yet been made public.

Police name Andre Gordon a suspect

The suspect was not in custody as of 11:15 a.m., and authorities were not releasing details as the investigation remain active. Police, however, have found a carjackacked SUV that police believe the suspect fled in after the shooting in Trenton, according to a report on Fox 29. The news outlet identified the shooter as Andre Gordon, 26.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon is asked to contact 911 or (215) 328-8501.

A police officer told neighbors on Viewpoint, “We’re heavily armed because we don’t know where he is or if he will come back.”

Shelter in place ordered Saturday morning

Bucks County issued a shelter in place around 9:30 a.m., with a telephone recording telling people to lock doors and windows and shelter in place in the central location of a building, away from the doors and windows due to police activity.

Police activity along Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township March 16. A shooting canceled events and closed businesses in the Levittown area Saturday.

The St. Patrick's Day parade in Bristol Townhsip and Falls was canceled and police staged at the Pennsbury High School Campus on Hood Boulevard. The parade draws thousands around the area of New Falls Road, were police activity seemed to center.

The alert was sent to Lower Makefield and Middletown as well as Falls. But officials in Bristol and various other communities canceled Saturday events to keep the public safe.

Detailed information about what happened was hard to confirm early Saturday afternoon as various agencies and departments scrambled together.

Shooting in Falls Township

The shootings began about 9:15 a.m. on Viewpoint Lane, said Falls District Justice John Galloway, who lives a few doors away from the incident in the VErmillion Hills section of Levittown that sits between New Falls and Trenton roads.

“I came home from Mass and and was getting ready for the parade and I heard something, then I saw cop cars and neighbors came out. One said they heard two shots, another said he heard 10 shots,” Galloway said, standing at the end of his blockaded street.

“The the news just kept getting worse and worse. There are kids in that house, maybe 13, young teenagers. Good kids. I say hi to them. They say hi to my dog. They’re pleasant,” he said.

There was also police activity on Edgewood Lane in the Elderberry section in Falls Township on Saturday morning. A home was cordoned off by police tape as investigators worked the scene. Bucks County detectives arrived at the home in the late morning.

Back on Viewpoint Lane, neighbor Arlene Flanagan said she "heard weird noises."

"After the two, I heard another one and came to the front door. I looked out and saw a man shrouded in black clothing with a hoodie. He was holding a black, long-barreled gun. He got in his car, and he waited until a police car sped past him, then he pulled out really fast down Vine (Lane) and was gone.

"Nothing like this ever happens in our neighborhood.”

Police cars from around Bucks County were seen racing up and down New Falls Road and some were stationed at intersections.

Authorities say Gordon, 26, shot and killed two people on Viewpoint beforfe driving a stolen car to near by Edgewood Lane, where he shot and killed a person there.

Less than 15 minutes later, he carjacked a vehicle at the Dollar General in Morrisville, but the driver was unharmed, police said.

Andre Gordon dating family member on Edgewood Lane: neighbor

Falls Township police have cordoned off Edgewood Road off of Elderberry Drive, one of the two shooting sites.

Next door neighbor, Chris VanSchack said the family were a nice quiet family who had lived in the house 20 years first as renters, then as buyers.

He described them as the kind of neighbors where you would see them and wave hello. He knew the couple only by their first names, John and Nancy. John and Nancy Daniel are listed as the owners of the home.

“No drama,” VanSchack said.

They had two daughters and one of them was dating Andre Gordon, he said.

John died a couple years ago of lung cancer, and at least one daughter still lived in the home.

VanSchack said he peaked through the fence that separates their homes and noticed the window to the door was broken, possibly by a bullet.

“They don’t bother anybody,” VanSchack said. “This is one of those things you say, ‘not in my neighborhood,’ until it happens in your neighborhood. It’s kind of crazy.”

A spokesman for Bucks County referred questions on how far the alert extended to Falls police, who were busy with the incident.

Pennsbury School Superintendent Thomas Smith issued a shelter in place for students participating in Saturday activities at the high school campus. Conwell-Egan Catholic students were also placed in lockdown at the Fairless Hills schools.

Businesses close as search continued

Oxford Valley Mall was put "on lockdown until further notice." Shoppers already in the mall were allowed to leave but no new shoppers were let in until Saturday afternoon.

Falls police and other departments from lower bucks stage near Pennsbury High School after a report to shelter in place was sent to to township residents Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated continuously throughout the day. Check back often to stay informed.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Lockdowns ordered after police activity in Levittown, Falls Township