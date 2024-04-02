Andover Lions Maple Festival set for April 6 and 7. What to know about this sweet event

How sweet it is.

Spring may have officially arrived last month, but in Andover, spring doesn't really begin until Maple Festival weekend rolls around.

The 49th Andover Lions Maple Festival is April 6-7, at Andover Central School, 31 Elm St. in the Allegany County village.

Maple Festival highlights include the famous pancake breakfast and the historic Lions Club Sugar Shack.

The festival also includes more than 100 craft and food vendors, music and family fun.

There will even be some reptiles.

This will be only the second Maple Festival since 2019, as COVID-19 restrictions forced cancellations from 2020-22. The festival returned for the first time since the pandemic last year and runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until p.m. Sunday.

Here are some details on Maple Festival favorites:

Andover Haunted House Foundation Pancake Breakfast

Almost everyone heads over to the school early for the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast put on by the Andover Haunted House Foundation.

Servings start at 6 a.m. both days.

Order the "hot deal" for $10 and enjoy eggs, sausage and toast, beverage and buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh maple syrup. All you can eat pancakes for $4.

Lions Club Sugar Shack with fresh maple syrup

Stop by the Lions Club's historic Sugar Shack on the grounds of the Catholic church across the street from the school for demonstrations in maple syrup production. It takes around 40 gallons of sap and many hours of boiling to produce one gallon of maple syrup. Everyone gets a taste.

A craft beer tasting tent will be right near the Sugar Shack on the grounds of the Catholic church. The Kent Beer Company will be there and one or two other craft beer producers are expected. This event debuted at the Village Pub in 2023, but this year is the first time on the church grounds.

Maple Fest fun in Andover school auditorium

The old gymnasium/auditorium hosts the Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show on Sunday. The audience will see his creepy and crawly friends up close as Bwana Jim combines learning with a healthy dose of laughs as he handles snappers and venomous snakes.

There will be big crowds both days at 11 a.m. in the old gym for the super kiddie pedal tractor pull. Kids will vie for fun and prizes.

How the Andover Lions Club serves local community

The Andover Lions Club plays an integral role in strengthening the Andover community. The club funds scholarships for Andover graduates, supports Toys for Tots and meals at Christmas time and provides emergency assistance to people who have experienced fires or other emergencies.

The club also maintains a collection of walkers, wheelchairs and hospital beds that are loaned out free of charge to community.

