Doña Ana County unveils new county seal, logo

As part of a broader re-branding campaign, Doña Ana County unveiled an updated logo and county seal on Monday.

"Many things are happening right now to strengthen our visibility and enhance our image in the community," Doña Ana County Public Information Officer Anita Skipper said.

"Now we have a new logo, as well as a seal."

Doña Ana County Public Information Officer Anita Skipper, middle, holds a copy of the County's new logo during an unveiling of an updated logo and seal on Monday. Board of County Commissioners Chair Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez, left, and District 5 County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez, right, were on hand after the Board approved the new designs in November.

Skipper said the logo will be used for day-to-day communication while the seal will be used for official Doña Ana County business.

The Board of County Commissioners approved a new logo and seal in November, replacing the current one in use since 1958. Monday's unveiling ended a lengthy process that included a month-long contest to design the logo, as well as public input for both the logo and seal.

The end result was a seal that features a roadrunner in the foreground, as well as nods to chile, Rio Grande River, New Mexico State University and White Sands Missile Range.

"I think it (the new seal) shows exactly what the Southwest is," said Board of County Commissioners Chair Christopher Schaljo-Hernandez.

Megan Rupp submitted the first and second place selections for the new logo design and received an $800 prize at the Board's Sept. 12 meeting. Rupp's design was one of 28 received in the competition.

"It (the logo) is simple intentionally," Skipper said. "We look forward to being able to do so much more from a marketing perspective."

The new Doña Ana County seal was unveiled on Monday.

District 5 County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez said the goal to update the logo and seal has been a topic of conversation before he was elected to the Board in 2019, but has been a priority for Skipper during her tenure the past three years.

Skipper said the branding and image campaign, which also will include billboards and radio advertisements, will cost $139,000, which came from her department's budget. The largest cost will be $53,000 to replace the logo stickers on fleet vehicles.

"One of the things that was important for me, we wanted to have the new logo and seal as we continue to step into our new phase here in Doña Ana County," Sanchez said. "We have seen tremendous growth across the county.

"There has been so much generational investment we have been able to do. As the second largest county in the state with the second largest city, it was important for me that we project and show this is our next step in our growth."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Doña Ana County unveils new county seal, logo