Amtrak police investigating stabbing in Union Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said there was a stabbing in Union Station in Northeast D.C.
The Amtrak Police Department was investigating a stabbing that happened Friday evening.
The stabbing appeared to have happened in the food court. People were asked to take their food and leave the area.
