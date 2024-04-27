American Veterans Traveling Tribute comes to Clyde W Cosper Texas State Veterans Home

Apr. 26—BONHAM — Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dr. Dawn Buckingham reminds Texans and veterans that The American Veterans Traveling Tribute's Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display for the public at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home from May 1 to May 2.

It opens at 5 p.m. May 1 and closes at 4 p.m. May 2, a news release said.

"As Chairwoman of the VLB, the duty to preserve the memory of the courageous men and women who have laid down their lives in service to our nation is of utmost importance," Buckingham said in the release. "The VLB is honored to offer Texans and Veterans the chance to pay reverence to our fallen heroes through The American Veterans Traveling Tribute at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham. I encourage the Bonham community and beyond to seize this opportunity to support our Veterans and honor their legacies."

The Tribute Wall displayed at the Clyde W. Cosper TSVH will be the larger version of the traveling Tribute Wall at 360 feet long. It includes the Traveling Vietnam Wall and tributes to other conflicts and attacks. This incredible Tribute Wall has traveled across the country to promote the remembrance of all those who have served our country.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., is known as "The Wall That Heals." However, not everyone can travel to experience the mighty black granite walls inscribed with the names of the men and women who gave their lives or remain missing. In 2005, retired Lieutenant Colonel Don Allen, a U.S. Army and Vietnam Veteran, founded The American Veterans Traveling Tribute to bring "The Wall That Heals" to his fellow Veterans.