Amazon, UPS drivers hit with back-to-back armed robberies in Washington, DC

UPS and Amazon trucks were targeted in two armed robberies just 30 minutes apart in southeast Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department reported an armed robbery of a UPS truck driver on Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Cook Drive Southeast, according to Fox 5 DC.

Then, about 30 minutes later, there was another armed robbery, this time the target being an Amazon truck driver in the 800 block of Cook Drive Southeast.

"This is a very unique time that we’re in," said President and CEO of Metropolitan Protective Services Derrick Parks, who referred to a rash of armed vehicle robberies recently in the area.

A UPS driver and an Amazon driver were victims of armed robberies in Washington, D.C.

"We've noticed that crime as it relates to robberies, whether it's strong arm, carjackings, whether it's theft from auto, all of those items are up," Parks said.

Parks said he believes delivery drivers are specifically being targeted.

Other incidents of delivery truck drivers falling victim to robberies have happened in recent months in the district.

In November, an Amazon delivery driver was carjacked in Washington, D.C.

The two robberies happened just 30 minutes apart on Tuesday morning.

Police released surveillance images in February after alcohol was stolen from the back of a delivery truck.

Late last year in nearby Prince George's County, Maryland, a UPS driver saw thieves driving off with her truck.

"Crime only occurs when you have three elements — motive, means, and opportunity," Parks said. "We have to figure out a way to eliminate one if not all of those elements."





